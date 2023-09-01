Pembroke – Many aspiring musicians dream of taking to the stage in Nashville and a young musician from the Valley is doing just that as she releases her debut single.
On Monday, Sierra Levesque, a Pembroke rock/pop musician, was performing her debut single at a show in Nashville as part of a charity show with several musicians. By Friday, she would be doing her own show in Nashville and that is the same day her local and worldwide fans will be able to stream her new single on every streaming platform.
“It is so amazing,” the 18-year-old said. “This is my first time in Nashville.”
Although long familiar to local audiences, the COVID lockdown and the power of social media were able to already make her music and voice known to a wider audience. She gained a following and made some great contacts in the music world as well. This is in part how the Nashville performances were organized.
“It was all through the help of social media,” she said.
During COVID she was able to build a following pretty much around the world and those contacts were part of what facilitated her doing the Nashville performances and booking them. Her two performances pretty well bookend the week in Nashville.
“I was able to book a show with a charity event (on Monday) and I have a solo show on Friday,” she said.
A very talented musician, she is also multi-faceted; she is not only a singer/songwriter, but also a guitarist, pianist, bassist and drummer.
Local audiences are very familiar with her singing and have seen her talent develop through the years as well as her own unique style. She is no stranger to performing in the Ottawa Valley and one of the first times she recalls being on stage was in Eganville.
“There was the Katie Bear Idol and then the show afterwards,” she said. “I was about seven.”
Since then, she has become a more familiar face locally, especially in Pembroke where she is from. More recently, she has had a lot of performances in Arnprior and Ottawa. She has had a very good reception to wider audiences and been able to showcase her vocal talents at several sporting events.
“I have sung the anthem for the Senators and Red Blacks games,” she said.
Being an aspiring musician requires a lot of dedication and commitment and Sierra has been performing as much as possible in recent years.
“I do about 60 shows a year,” she said.
Continuing Her Education
Just graduated from high school, she will be continuing her musical career as well as pursuing a degree through an online Bachelor of Art in song writing program.
“This way I can continue performing,” she explained.
During the coming year she hopes to be performing more and enjoying singing her own single, as well as continuing to develop her song writing abilities.
Her debut single – Get Off My Stage – was written as a “dis” for a rapper who did his own “dis” song to another performer, she explained. Knowing the history behind the song makes it more enjoyable for listeners, she added.
“I started with this song during COVID,” she said. “It is my ‘dis’ song to a rapper called Machine Gun Kelly.”
He wrote a dis song and now it is his turn, she joked.
“It is a fun, upbeat, angsty pop-rock song,” she said.
Her rock side is definitely showing through in the promotional material, but she said it isn’t just about hard rock.
“It is definitely on the rock side, but I don’t want people to think I am a screamer,” she said. “It is catchy and rock and pop.”
The promotional material noted the “hard-rocking song” displays her classic rock influence combined with a strong sense of angsty lyrics and a memorable, catchy melody.
“This song is a call out against any musician who tries to switch into or diss the genre of rock music for attention, specifically Machine Gun Kelly,” her promotional material cautioned.
Sierra is not only singing in the single, but her talents are heard throughout the recording. Interestingly enough, she fully recorded the song, playing every instrument in her home music studio.
As well, “Get Off My Stage” was mixed, mastered and produced with the help of renowned guitarist, producer and solo recording artist Ron ‘Bumblefoot’ Thal (ex- Guns N’ Roses, Asia, Sons of Apollo), who also happens to be Sierra’s guitar teacher and music mentor.
Recognized by Guitar.com as being “Gen Z’s most ambitious new guitarist”, Sierra has been described as a combination of Ann and Nancy Wilson, with the powerful voice of Ann and the skilled, catchy guitar playing of Nancy. Her influences for this song also include Avril Lavigne, Scorpions, and The Pretty Reckless.
“I am so excited for everyone to hear this song,” she said. “It usually gets a great response when I perform it live, and there are usually lots of laughs when people hear the meaning behind it!”
The single will be available on every streaming platform on Friday, September 1st.
“Look it up on social media under SierraLevesqueMusic,” she said.
Although she is in Nashville this week for her tour, she also has had some other dates, including a show in Syracuse and will be performing more locally in September. On September 14, she will be at Overflow Brewing in Ottawa, on September 23 at the Cupboard in Arnprior and on September 30 at Urban Angus Steak and Wine in Arnprior.