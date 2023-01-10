Last week, Bancroft This Week looked at United Way Hastings Prince Edward and the community programs that they support through their funding initiatives, like North Hastings Children’s Services. This week, The Bancroft Times looks at another organization that United Way HPE helps out with its funding; the North Hastings Community Cupboard.
Providing food and food programs for all of North Hastings for the past 30 years, the NHCC is the hub for several smaller food banks within this larger geographic area, and is uniquely positioned to give support, resources and guidance as the need for help continues to increase going into 2023.
United Way HPE supports 52 agencies and 74 programs in Hastings Prince Edward, with 10 of those in North Hastings. It collaborates with local organizations, the business community, health sector, and individuals to increase the capacity of our community to respond to human needs. To support the United Way HPE campaign, visit www.unitedwayhpe.ca/donate.
The NHCC relies on United Way HPE’s funding for their services; a daily food bank, food drives, a greenhouse and raised garden beds, holiday hampers, a soup kitchen, distribution of the Good Food Box for CDC Quinte, healthy snacks and weekly food deliveries for seniors.
The goals of the NHCC are in line with one of United Way’s three pillars; Poverty to Possibility, and sheds light on the deep community-wide need for financial support. In Hastings Prince Edward, including North Hastings, one in three residents seek out help from a United Way funded agency and all money donated to these programs go back to the communities they serve.
For 2021/2022, the NHCC got $50,000 for United Way HPE, and were able to stretch every dollar in collaboration with other local agencies to ensure that residents in North Hastings were fed year-round. They anticipate that more residents will need to access their services in the future, as the cost-of-living rises, particularly in rural areas like Bancroft.
Monica Piercey, the executive director of the NHCC says she asked for $50,000 for the 2023 year, which runs for April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024.
“We actually received $42,500 for the funding period of April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023. Our initial ask was for $50,000. The amount awarded depends on how much is in the budget to be available versus how many other programs are also being funded. United Way works to distribute fairly to those agencies that seek funding and meet requirements,” she says.
Piercey explains that with the increased need for emergency food relief putting greater workload on their staff, volunteers and their resources, her organization would be at a significant risk of not being able to deliver their services to those who need them most without United Way HPE’s support.
“We only have one full-time staff member, Cupboard manager Christina Alcock. The organization needs to rely heavily on volunteer power. We are finding an increased need in our community which means our staff has a higher volume of clients to serve within the same number of hours. Our own costs are definitely increasing and that means we will need to be fundraising more to meet these rising costs,” she says.
Piercey says that they are happy they paid off the mortgage on their building in 2021, which provides a certain level of stability, plus more of their raised funds go to their clients and not administrative costs.
“Our plans are to be out in the community raising more funds and facilitating food drives. The Cupboard will also be looking at other funding streams to meet the increased demand. We will have no choice but to increase our ask for funding as our services are increasingly in demand,” she says.
Samantha (not her real name) is a mother of three who depends upon the services of the NHCC.
“My experience with the Community Cupboard has been exceptional. They are very friendly and kind and take the time to make sure each person feels like they matter,” she says. “I don’t know what my family and I would do without them.”