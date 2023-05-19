Thunder Bay, Ont. — The post-pandemic May long weekend has arrived and businesses are teeming with campers, anglers and outdoor enthusiasts eager to return to nature.
Bait shops like Wiggley Baits on Dawson Road are swamped with orders for minnows, leeches and worms, as anglers hope to catch the big one this season.
Josh Schill, owner of Wiggley Baits, said it appears that things are returning to normal after the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is our first weekend to be open,” Schill said. “I deal with a lot of U.S. guests and that was obviously obsolete for a few years and even last year, where there were stipulations on them coming over. It was very quiet for the last three seasons.”
Schill sells a limited supply of rods, hooks, sinkers, jigs and spinners and focuses on his bate supply. He encourages people to call for a pre-order to help him plan his stock better. Walk-ins are welcome.
In order to fish, people aged 18 to 65 must be licensed or face a fine. Adrian Hagar, owner of D&R Sporting Goods, said they are outfitting people for outdoor recreation and have been busy renewing fishing licences.
“We’re always servicing people’s rods and reels and stringing new line on their reels,” Hagar said. “Then there’s all the essentials of everything from boat safety kits, to bug repellant, life jackets, or new fishing tackle. We’re busy getting people geared up with all the essentials they need for the long weekend.”
Hagar says during the pandemic, they were kept busy with people wanting to be outdoors during the restrictions and said they actually saw a boost in sales.
“One trend we did see was the growth of a lot of new youth anglers,” he said. "There were a lot of younger people getting into river fishing.”
Of course, the best place to fish is on the water and Halfway Motors Power Sports has been busy leading into the May long weekend.
Sales manager Jay Jacobsen explained that the hot seller this season is a pontoon boat series from Seadoo.
“It’s very agile and it’s a very millennial type of watercraft where you can have the fun, fish from it and you can cruise with your friends,” Jacobson said, adding that Seadoo individual units have become popular, especially with young people who like to perform and do tricks on the water with them.
Looking back on the last three years, Jacobsen said the pandemic affected them in a different way. “Everybody would have to order a product because there was a supply and demand issue. There was no product to be had,” he said.
“Now we’re starting to see all dealers starting to have products available for customers to touch and feel while getting back to the old days of having something in stock where they could buy it and take it home that day.”
Jacobsen added that safety is the most important part of enjoying the water. People are reminded that boating licences are also required to operate a vessel on the water.