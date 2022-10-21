PERTH COUNTY – A report covering the remuneration of Perth County council was reviewed at the Oct. 6 Perth County council meeting.
As per the Municipal Act, it states that municipalities may pay remuneration and expenses to members of a council. Perth County’s bylaw provides an honorarium for the warden and members of council. The rates increase with the rising cost of inflation.
Council approved the bylaw to reflect the 2023 honorarium amounts in preparation for the 2022-26 council.
For 2022, the rates for warden compensation is $27,497.09, and for councillors the honorarium is $12,602.83. Additionally, they get paid per meeting with a full-day per diem (a meeting over four hours) being $182.81 and a half-day per diem (a meeting under four hours) being $120.76.
These prices will increase for the 2023 year for council. With the warden’s rate increasing to $29,020.42 and councillors’ rate increasing to $13,301.03. Further, the meetings for full-day are to be $192.94 and half-day are $127.45.
“Staff are preparing key documents for the incoming council and [the] bylaw should be repealed and replaced with a bylaw that reflects the current remuneration amounts,” stated the report.
It is customary to undertake a review once per term.
“It is very important that key documents reflect current data in order to support the new council as they take office on Dec. 1, 2022,” expressed the report.