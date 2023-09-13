Conquering challenges are an everyday way of life for canoe racing enthusiasts, Seb and Jen Courville who live near Golden Lake and have just recently completed the grueling 444 mile race on the Yukon River.
Seb is the more competitive paddler of the two. A veteran of ten tours with the Canadian military including Afghanistan, Bosnia, Africa, and Iraq, he thrives on outdoor adventure. Hunting with guns and bows, fishing to fill the family freezers and building the couple’s home on a secluded acreage, he has a list of paddling challenges still to come. One of the most grueling is a second trip around the ‘Meanest Link” a 420 km canoe route with over a hundred portages, created to honor Bill Swift, founder of Algonquin Outfitters. Many paddlers attempt the route in sections or over a number of days, but Seb and a paddling partner held the record for completing it in 99 hours on a total of only six hours of sleep. “I said I would never do it again because it’s so hard, and now I’m doing it again because someone broke our record!” he says.
For Jen, it is a combination of the deep and intense friendships formed in the paddling community, as well as the adrenaline high of paddling through hours and days of fatigue and sometimes pain. “The Yukon is the best one. It’s the route people took to the Gold Rush. You paddle through the night, 21 hours at sixty strokes per minute, trying to stay focused by talking or waking yourself up by eating bits of bite sized food without missing more than a couple of strokes.”
She says “this year I was able to leave every bit of myself on the water. It was so hot, 30 degrees, no night, not a cloud in the sky. We had the pressure of staying in front. It’s easier to try to catch someone than to stay ahead. This time we were alone for the final 24 hours because we were so far in front. We were hurting for those last hours, but you paddle through it. At the end you need help getting out of the boat—you’re super wobbly and it takes a bit to your other muscles going again. We came in feeling crappy and crashed hard but then we got up at 3 am, to watch other people coming in. The last ones were a full day after us. It felt pretty remarkable to be first overall. The fulfillment and sense of accomplishment are incredible. We have made friends through racing who will be friends for life.”
The couple first met when Seb was deployed to Bosnia and Jen was in a civilian supporting role. They met again in Afghanistan in 2005 and settled near Golden Lake where they took their young family on canoe trips and paddled for fun. They built their home, aiming for a self-sufficient lifestyle with chickens, pigs, and gardens. Jen says. “I’m kind of let everything be free but it’s not working out so well. I have a fox. We have to buy fruit because we can’t grow an apple tree to save our lives. The deer eat every one we plant. But we have a freezer full of wild turkeys, venison, and moose.”
She says. “On the water we have different roles. Seb is the navigator in the stern. He reads the water, finds the best currents. Everyone wants to paddle with him. I’m not into the technical side of racing. I like the whole long race. I have the stamina.”
They plan more lengthy races, possibly a thousand mile river in Alabama, a thousand mile stretch of the Yukon and a few long races in Europe. “We’ll have to wait until retirement for the long ones, or at least until the kids are grown” she laughs. “The great thing about this sport is its pretty easy overall on your body. If you take care of yourself, you can keep paddling. We’re not overly sore the next day, just hands from the blisters.”
Seb adds. “You can always find a different goal even if it’s the same river.”