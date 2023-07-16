In an effort to raise awareness about water safety, the Town of Milton has announced that it will be offering free Swim to Survive lessons to residents. This initiative is part of the activities planned for National Drowning Prevention Week, scheduled from July 16th to July 22nd. The event will be held at Rotary Park Pool, and multiple sessions will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
National Drowning Prevention Week, organized annually by the Lifesaving Society, emphasizes the importance of practicing safe water habits. The Town is providing free 30-minute Swim to Survive lessons to individuals who are inexperienced or new to swimming. The lessons will follow the Swim to Survive guidelines, designed to build confidence and competence in the water. Residents interested in participating in these lessons must register in advance.
Additionally, Milton is hosting a thrilling Lifesaving Competition. This competition is open exclusively to past participants of the Town's lifesaving programs, including Bronze Star, Bronze Medallion, and Bronze Cross. Scheduled for July 21st from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the competition will serve as a refresher for these skilled individuals, allowing them to put their training into practice through a series of rescue simulations.
As summer activities intensify and individuals flock to pools and beaches for relief from the heat, the Town is taking proactive steps to ensure the safety of its residents. The Town aims to equip its community members with the skills and knowledge necessary to stay safe in and around water by offering free Swim to Survive lessons and organizing the Lifesaving Competition.