ROTHESAY • A picturesque parcel of land overlooking the Kennebecasis River is back on the market for potential development- and some of it could be preserved as green space.
The 85-acre area includes Spyglass Hill, a popular spot for walking, biking and recreation in Rothesay. It’s currently on the market for $3 million and is zoned for low-density residential development.
Rothesay town manager John Jarvie says any proposals to develop the area would have to conform with the town’s secondary municipal plan, which includes preserving a portion of the land at the top of the hill which has long been a beloved recreational spot despite being located on private land.
First adopted in 2019, the secondary plan maps out development in Rothesay’s Hillside neighbourhood, addressing the area between Rothesay Netherwood School and the Riverside Country Club, known as Hillside North, and the area from the country club to Fox Farm Road, called Hillside South, which includes Spyglass Hill.
The secondary plan says a 2009 recreation study showed Rothesay lacks public greenspace areas, but a preserved regional park at Spyglass Hill could address the shortage.
For more than a decade Rothesay residents have opposed development surrounding Spyglass Hill, organizing social media campaigns and petitions to preserve the land.
“By and large, most open house attendees and survey respondents expressed their attachment to the vast open space, scenery and informal trail network in the study area,” the secondary plan says.
“It became obvious throughout many conversations that the qualities of the Hillside have been enjoyed by the town’s residents for many years without users necessarily realizing that the lands are privately owned and zoned for residential development.”
The plan continues to say the secondary planning process was perceived by some as “a threat that eliminates cherished open space and as an undertaking that readies the Hillside for immediate development.”
The plan says the entire Hillside area can accommodate 1,231 new residential units, or 3,200 new residents.
During the secondary municipal plan consultation phase, some residents suggested the town purchase the land to protect the green space.
Jarvie said any proposed development in the area is required to include land for public use, which is “the primary means of acquiring the property for the benefit of the public.”
In that instance, the town wouldn’t own the green space, but it would be in charge of its maintenance.
Jarvie noted the town hasn’t yet received any development proposals for the land, but “we’ll all be interested in seeing that, I’m sure,”
Last summer, Rothesay residents turned out in droves to oppose a 14-home subdivision proposed for Hillside South, called Rothesay Hills by developer Stephen Maltby of MR Investments Inc.
Concerns were raised over increased traffic and inequitable access to municipal services, with some residents calling the development plans “patchwork” and “piecemeal.”
In defense of his plan, Maltby said the proposed subdivision aligns perfectly with the town’s municipal plan and secondary plan, and both documents were developed with extensive community engagement.
Those plans, he said, dictate “where, when and how” developers decide to invest. His 14-home development was ultimately given the green-light by council.
With files from Telegraph-Journal archives