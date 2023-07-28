Thunder Bay, Ont. — As the COVID-19 pandemic starts to feel like a distant memory, the number of tourists coming to the Thunder Bay district from the U.S. has substantially increased compared to the same period last summer, federal officials say. The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) said Thursday incoming traffic at the Pigeon River crossing southwest of Thunder Bay has spiked by about 20 per cent “It’s up considerably,” said Charles Fisher, CBSA operations chief for the Thunder Bay district. “The biggest change is on the travellers’ side (of motoring traffic).” The up-tick in travel comes about nine months after the Canadian government stopped requiring visitors at the border to show proof they had been vaccinated against COVID-19 and had recently tested negative for the virus. Prior to the pandemic, more than 400,000 people would normally enter Canada via Pigeon River in about 200,000 cars and 6,500 trucks, the agency said. Fisher noted that commercial truck traffic through Pigeon River remained about the same during the pandemic, due to agreements between Canada and the U.S. to maintain shipments of essential supplies, like food. Veteran Highway 61 trading post retailer Gerry Muller said he can vouch for the numbers being recorded by the CBSA. “I’m definitely seeing more Americans at our store this year,” said Muller, whose outlet is about 40 kilometres from the border on the Ontario side. “Business has been good.” Muller said Americans appear to have adjusted to the requirement to have a passport to re-enter their own country. More than a few customers who have stopped at his store this summer have been from far-flung locales like Arizona and Texas, to catch a break from the above-normal temperatures currently making life miserable in the southern U.S. “I remember when they’d used to drive as far as the store, then head right back to the border,” Muller recalled. “They’d say they just wanted to be able say they’d been in Canada.” The increase in American travellers is also being felt both in Thunder Bay and at venues near the city. “I would say that we have been just as busy on a Thursday or Friday, as we normally are on Saturday and Sunday,” said Jean Mayo, the museum assistant curator for the Oliver Paipoonge Heritage Park. Mayo said she has often seen American licence plates this summer pulled up at the Highway 61 museum’s parking lot. “I just talked to someone from Duluth (Thursday),” she said. Provincial parks in the Thunder Bay orbit — such as Kakabeka Falls and Sleeping Giant — also appear to be benefiting from the increase in traffic. “While we don’t have final numbers yet, we can say that both parks are seeing lots of visitors so far this summer,” said Gary Wheeler, spokesman for the Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks. Thunder Bay itself has also been a beneficiary of the busy highways, said city tourism department manager, Paul Pepe. “We are definitely seeing an increase in traffic at the (Terry Fox) centre and in particular, U.S. traffic, which correlates with (a) 20-per cent increase (over 2022),” Pepe said. Pepe concurred with Muller on one of the reasons Americans are hitting the road this summer. “We’re seeing more (visitors) from Texas and other southern states, likely as travellers head north to escape the heat,” Pepe said. U.S. travellers continue to enjoy greater buying power when they’re in Canada due to the perpetually weak loonie; on Thursday, it was valued at just under 76 cents vis-à-vis the American greenback. According to the CBSA, more than 60 million travellers entered Canada in 2022. During that period, border officers seized over 1,100 firearms, 24,400 prohibited weapons and more than 41,000 kilograms of illegal drugs. Meanwhile, a CBSA bulletin reminded returning Canadians that even though cannabis is legal in Canada, it’s against the law to bring the drug through the border “in any form” without a permit issued by Health Canada. “A medical prescription from a doctor does not count as Health Canada authorization,” the bulletin said.
More U.S. residents visiting Northwest
- CARL CLUTCHEY, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Chronicle-Journal
