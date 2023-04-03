The Ridgetown Royals may have won just one game, but they pushed some of the best boys curling teams in the province to their limits.
The Royals – skip Eric Van Maanen, left, second Liam Duffy, lead Brandon Stirling, vice Nathan Towsley and coach Deb Reitberger – went 1-4 at the OFSAA curling championships in North Bay on March 22-25.
But the record does not reflect how well the Royals played as their five-team pool featured the eventual gold and bronze winning rinks.
The Royals’ lone win was an 8-2 romp over Fort Frances in their fourth of five games as the Van Maanen rink jumped out to a commanding 7-0 lead after four ends.
The Royals were tied 2-2 with Ecole Pierre-Savard after three ends and trailed just 5-3 after six ends before the Ottawa school put three on the board in the seventh end en route to an 8-4 win.
Pierre-Savard would go on and defeat Georgetown 8-6 in the gold-medal game.
Waterloo Laurel Heights was the only team that overwhelmed the Royals, who jumped out to a 5-0 lead after three ends to defeat Ridgetown 7-2.
Laurel Heights won the bronze medal with a 7-6 win over Innisfil Nantyr Shores.
The Royals suffered two losses in games where they were tied after seven ends.
Ridgetown led St. Peters 8-6 after six ends, but the Peterborough rink scored two in the seventh, tying the game and pulling out the last-rock 9-8 victory.
In their third game, the Royals scored twice in the seventh end to head into the eighth tied 5-5, but North Bay West Ferris pulled out a 6-5 win in the eighth.
The Royals earned an OFSAA berth by virtue of their second-place finish to Sarnia St. Patrick’s in the SWOSSAA final.
Ridgetown went 7-2 in the LKSSAA regular season and playoffs, both losses to St. Pat’s, including the championship game.
St. Pat’s went 2-3 at OFSAA and did not make it to the playoff round.
VanMaanen and Duffy graduate in June, while Towsley and Stirling return to RDHS for Grade 12 in September.
This was Ridgetown’s first OFSAA team since 2011 when skip Rob Ingram, and his rink of Crawford McKinlay, Bill Brien, Willy Boldt and Paul DeNijs won both LKSSAA and SWOSSAA but did not medal at the provincials.