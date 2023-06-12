Regional District of Nanaimo recently received a report of camping at Cox Community Park.
RDN staff received a report of a tent and belongings present at the park on May 27. Staff followed up and confirmed an individual was camping there and “requested that the camper dismantle a tent and remove belongings during the non-camping hours,” Rick Daykin, RDN manager of parks, said on May 30. “The camper obliged to this request and is removing possessions from the park.”
Cox Community Park is not one of the over two dozen parks in Electoral Area B (Gabriola, Mudge, DeCourcy) at which camping by people who are homeless is prohibited. The park use regulations bylaw permits a person to camp overnight, between 7 p.m. and 9 a.m. at which time that person must vacate and remove all belongings.
The RDN does not allow camping on regional and community trails and paths, water accesses and at over 77 parks across the regional district. Last year, the RDN board approved adding the 707 Community Park to the list of prohibited parks, which was supported by a recommendation made by the consultant who completed the fuel management prescription for the park as well as the Gabriola Fire Protection Improvement District. At the April 2022 electoral area services committee meeting, RDN parks staff said the regional district’s parklands were not frequently used for homeless camping, and that it seemed to happen more often on private and Crown lands.
An amendment to the park use regulations bylaw that will include adding the 707 to the list of prohibited parks will come to the RDN board of directors later this year, RDN staff said.