HOWICK TOWNSHIP – At its May 16 meeting, Howick council received a report from public works, updating members on the community mailboxes (CMB) in Fordwich.
Canada Post gave staff multiple proposed locations for these mailboxes within the village. Canada Post contacted the operations manager and wanted to review the locations proposed, then staff inspected the locations for traffic and snow removal issues, therefore some of the CMB were relocated for various reasons.
“Canada Post has federal authority to put the community mailboxes wherever they want on municipal land,” explained the report.
The representative from Canada Post was reasonable with moving locations, so the process went “quickly.” Canada Post is responsible for the snow removal and maintenance of the CMB.
“Community mailboxes are a better option for Fordwich than picking up their mail in Gorrie. Other villages have community mailboxes and they say they are good for receiving larger packages and are convenient,” stated Dean Nicholson, operations manager for Howick Township.
The mailboxes were set to be installed and ready for May 26, so there would be no delay in mail delivery for Fordwich residents. The proposed locations for these CMBs are: 3026 Brookhaven Dr., 3046 Station Rd., 3066 Mary St., the intersection of Albert Street and Arthur Street, north of the intersection at Arthur Street South and Alice Street, and south of the intersection at Arthur Street South and Alice Street.