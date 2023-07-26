The formerly fenced-in lakeside cottage at the centre of a property dispute in Haldimand County is up for sale.
The cottage at 50 Lakeview Line, south of Dunnville, was cut off from vehicular access in February after landowner Oscar VanderHeide put up a fence that blocked a private road leading to three properties in the private cottage community.
VanderHeide, who owns that section of road and a cottage on the north side, told The Spectator in March he blocked the road to address liability and safety concerns should short-term renters be injured after using his roadway to get to the cottages.
The portion of the fence blocking the roadway was removed without explanation in the spring. That means cars can again get to No. 50, which is the last on the roadway, and the two cottages before it.
Sarfaraz Ali bought the cottage at 50 Lakeview Line in 2021 as an investment property and getaway spot for his young family. When the laneway was blocked, the only way for Ali to get to his property was by boat — unless he squeezed through a gap in the fence and cut across his neighbours’ lawns.
Reached by The Spectator, Ali confirmed he and his partner had put the three-bedroom cottage up for sale, listed for $799,000.
With the main sticking point resolved now that the fence is down, Ali said he is optimistic an ongoing legal proceeding with VanderHeide to reach a usage agreement for the affected properties is headed in a positive direction.
VanderHeide could not be reached for comment.
Realtor Antonio Iafolla told The Spectator there has been significant online interest in the cottage and “six or seven” serious inquiries since the property was listed in early May.
In the meantime, the cottage remains available for rental through Airbnb, overseen by Vaughan-based property management company Lodgr.
Billed as a “family cottage escape” with nearby lake access — renters must drive a short distance into the adjoining provincial park and use that beach — the cottage goes for $315 nightly, plus fees.
The beach access is explained in a list of dos and don’ts that awaits short-term renters when they pull up to the entrance of Lakeview Line.
The note makes clear that the roadway and the land to the immediate north — a campground — and south — the beach — of the cottages is private property and off-limits to renters, save for driving to and from the cottages.
“Disruptive or disrespectful behaviour by renters will not be tolerated,” the note reads.
The cottage next door to Ali’s — a four-bedroom, two-bathroom house that had also been hemmed in by the fence — is also for sale, listed at just under $1 million.