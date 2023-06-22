NOTL Cats Rescue is holding a fundraiser this Saturday in Virgil to raise money for increasing veterinary costs.
The fundraiser will include a yard sale and a bake sale with all proceeds going to the rescue.
Tanya Rice, one of the rescue’s volunteers, told The Lake Report in an email that 16 kittens will soon need to get spayed or neutered, along with four adult females once the kittens are weaned.
All will need to be microchipped and get proper vaccines before being adopted, too.
The rescue currently has about 25 cats and kittens in their care.
NOTL Cats Rescue is a 100 per cent volunteer-driven, non-profit organization in Niagara-on-the-Lake.
The last yard sale was held in 2021, but this is the first year for the bake sale. In 2021, the rescue raised $1,800 at its yard sale.
But Rice said, “Any amount raised would be beneficial as veterinary costs have increased.”
She said the community has been extremely generous with their donations for this weekend’s fundraiser.
Members have not only donated items but baked and made homemade jam for sale as well.
Carolyn Greenfield, a friend of Rice, made brownies, butter tarts, date squares and three types of homemade jams: Raspberry, strawberry and rhubarb/pineapple.
Rice said Bartel Farms donated rhubarb for the jam-making.
In addition to Saturday, Rice said kittens Rocky and Rosie, a bonded pair being cared for by the rescue, will be at Virgil’s Pet Value on Sunday along with their mom, Raveena.
All three will be available for adoption, but Rocky and Rosey must go to the same home.
The Saturday fundraiser will be held at Rice’s house at 456 Line 2 Rd., behind Crossroads Public School.