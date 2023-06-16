The District of Carleton North council delivered a bombshell Friday afternoon, June 16, firing two long-serving members of its administrative staff.
Council voted 7-0 to terminate the employment of CAO Sarah Pacey and Director of Tourism and Recreation Bobbie O'Donnell, effective immediately.
A motion read by Deputy Mayor Karen Hargrove called for Pacey's termination "without cause."
"Whereas council recognizes the importance of a harmonious working relationship between the council and the CAO and recognizes a change in leadership is necessary for the advancement of the district's goals and objectives," Hargrove stated in the resolution.
Coun. Angel Connor read the resolution leading to the termination of O'Donnell, who was not specifically mentioned. Instead, council voted unanimously to eliminate the Director of Tourism and Recreation position.
Both resolutions instructed the district's solicitor to meet with the employees to ensure the town meets all post-termination obligations, including severance and benefits as required by law and employment agreements.
Both resolutions expressed the district's gratitude to the employees and wished them luck in their future endeavours.
Before adjournment, Mayor Andrew Harvey advised council members against further comment.
"I'll make one final comment before the meeting is adjourned," he said, "is that there will be no further comment by council or staff in regards to these issues."
Harvey recognized the service of the employees but again stressed no further comment to the media or in the public domain.
Following the meeting, Harvey told the River Valley Sun that staff and council would move immediately to put an interim CAO in place before determining the process to fill the position permanently.
He said the council eliminated the Director of Tourism and Recreation positions and will study staffing needs before making decisions.
Harvey said council members in attendance unanimously approved the decision but acknowledged O'Donnell's husband, Coun. Ray Haines did not attend the special meeting.