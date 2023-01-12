Property owners in the Village of Slocan are seeing their house and land values rising higher than anywhere else in the Valley Voice readership area once again.
BC Assessment released this year’s property assessments – based on market value as at July 1, 2022 – just after New Year’s. The value of the average single-family dwelling in Slocan, a town of about 270 people, rose from $295,000 in 2021 to $381,000 last year – an increase of 29%.
This is the second year in a row that Slocan’s property assessments have topped the list of local increases. Last year, Slocan assessments jumped 56%, based on 2021 market values. That was one of the highest increases in the province.
This year, property assessments are up region-wide. "Most homeowners throughout the Kootenay Columbia region can expect an increase in assessed value between 5% and 20% with a handful of communities higher than that range,” says Kootenay Columbia Deputy Assessor Sharlynn Hill.
Other villages in the region also had higher-than-average assessment increases. New Denver and Silverton saw the next-highest increases, at 26% each.
Nakusp was half that amount, at 13%, while Kaslo had a 20% increase in the average median property value. Castlegar was at 18%, while Nelson was near the bottom of the West Kootenay list, with a 5% increase in the value of single-family dwellings.
Rural areas also saw big jumps in the average assessment of single-family dwellings. Krestova had a 28% increase, the second-highest after Slocan in the Valley Voice region. The south end of the Slocan Valley had an average increase of 21%, while the north end of the Slocan Valley and West Arrow Lake jumped 17%, with rural Nakusp coming in at 13%.
The highest increases in the West Kootenay were in Crawford Bay-Riondel, which saw a 30% increase in assessments (see graph, page XX).
Market fluctuations
The high assessments don’t necessarily jive with current market conditions, which have seen a cooling off since the summer as interest rates rise.
“Property owners need to consider that 2023 assessments are based on the market value as of July 1, 2022, meaning what your home could have sold for last summer and not necessarily what it would sell for in today’s shifting market,” adds Hill. She cautions homeowners to be careful trying to use last year’s assessment for determining the sale or purchase price of a home today.
“A lot of property owners use that number, and it probably works pretty well in a relatively stable market,” she says. “And you can still see the sales figures as reference, but I would caution anyone using numbers based from July to inform what they might sell or buy a house for today.”
Instead, she says, the assessments should be seen for what they really are – a means to give municipal governments an independent assessment of what the value of local properties are, so they can base their taxation rates accordingly.
Taxes TBD
And just because your assessed value is higher, your taxes don’t automatically increase.
That’s because taxation is based on two things – the assessment, and the municipal mill rate. A Village council will figure out how much money it needs to operate this year, and set a mill rate in order to raise the funds they need. The less money they need to raise, the lower the mill rate will be.
What the assessment does is let you know what “share of the pie” you will pay into the municipal government, says Hill. If your assessment increases about the same amount as everyone else, you’ll pay the same share of the tax bill. If your assessment is higher than the average for your neighbourhood, you could pay a larger share of the bill.
The municipal mill rate will be set sometime in the spring by each local government.
Appeals available
“Those who feel that their property assessment does not reflect market value as of July 1, 2022 or see incorrect information on their notice should contact BC Assessment as indicated on their notice as soon as possible in January," says Hill. “If a property owner is still concerned about their assessment after speaking to one of our appraisers, they may submit a Notice of Complaint (appeal) by January 31, for an independent review by a Property Assessment Review Panel.”
BC Assessment says provincial property values totalled $2.72 trillion dollars last year, an increase of about 12%.
Overall, Kootenay Columbia's total assessments increased from $60.6 billion last year to over $69.7 billion this year. Almost $883 million of the region's updated assessments is from new construction, subdivisions and the rezoning of properties.
You can see your property assessment by visiting the BC Assessment website and simply typing your address into the search engine.