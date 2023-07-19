More updates on the Blue Box regulations and termination of the declaration of emergency for homelessness, mental health and opioid addiction were some of the topics covered in an update to town council from Lincoln's representative at the Region.
Coun. Rob Foster provided his regional council update to town councillors at Lincoln's July 17 council meeting, where he also spoke about the need for more support for Ontario’s wine industry.
BLUE BOX TRANSITION
According to Foster, the Region was asked to decide when the new model of the provincial Blue Box program — which will see producers be fully responsible for the funding and operation of residential recycling in the province — will officially start the transition.
The transition started in parts of Ontario on July 1 and is expected to continue through Dec. 31, 2025.
Foster said the Region has opted for Jan. 1, 2024 and the transition should not “look terribly different for a person who has their recycling out in front of their house.”
The “good news” is that relief in taxation around waste management is expected, and landfills are in “good shape.” Foster said the “bad news” is that some of the recycling programs are going to be changing quite a bit.
“We are going to have a good discussion at Niagara region over the course of the next number of months, particularly as we go up to budget to make decisions as to what those extraneous items are, what we're going to do, what the expectation of it will be,” Foster said.
Ensuring the Region understands the true impacts of these transitions on waste management and how they are going to look are some of the priorities, said Foster.
DECLARATION OF EMERGENCY
Foster said the Public Health Committee suggested the Region terminates the emergency declaration in and around homelessness, mental health and opioid addictions.
“The change being recommended is not to understate what is going on in these areas,” he said. “In fact, we want to reiterate that all three of these areas are of significant concern within Niagara.”
“The problem,” explained Foster, is that there is a “whole series and sequence of things that come into play with this,” including regular emergency meetings with senior staff at the Region and resources being put toward the declaration.
“Our point of view as the Regional council, or at least many of us, is this is a waste of resources, and we should really be focusing on the problems themselves and putting our time and effort into those,” Foster said.
He said more updates are expected on July 20 at the Regional meeting. Foster said he expects the Region will relabel the declaration but still make the “big confirmation” that these are significant issues dealt with in Niagara.
SUPPORT FOR WINERIES
“There is unfairness going on within the sale of wine within our farms here, within Niagara,” Foster said.
According to the councillor, the provincial government needs the federal government to take a look at the excise tax that's coming into play, “particularly on a farm-based sale of wine.”
As part of the federal budget, the alcohol excise tax is set to increase by two per cent this year, rather than a 6.3 per cent hike previously announced.