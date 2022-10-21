ENNISMORE — Selwyn Township is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Ennismore Community Centre on Sunday.
Community members are invited to the Ennismore Community Centre, located on 553 Ennis Rd., where Selwyn Township Deputy Mayor Sherry Senis, Ennismore Ward Coun. Donna Ballantyne and individuals who were instrumental in bringing the vision of the centre to life five decades ago, including former council members, will address guests.
A family member of Robert E. Young, the hamlet of Ennismore’s former reeve who spearheaded the project, is also slated to speak at the milestone-marking event.
In 1972, the Ennismore Community Centre, which then consisted of a hockey arena and a hall used to host functions and fundraisers, opened its doors — thanks to a concerted community effort from residents and local businesses that donated their time, money and labour, and funding from the hamlet and province.
The concrete base of the rink was hand-poured by volunteers and professionals, who hauled in materials one wheelbarrow at a time.
In 1977, a separate building was established to house the local curling club. Over the next five years — as the recreational complex grew — ball diamonds, soccer pitches and tennis and basketball courts were established.
In 2007, the complex was officially named the Robert E. Young Recreation Complex.
Senis said the centre is a vital part of Ennismore and the municipality — and its inception and rich history speaks volumes about the spirit of the community.
“The centre is unique in that it was residents who donated their time and effort and local businesses donated money and labour and equipment,” Senis said.
“It was a true community project because everyone involved was working toward a common goal.”
After half a century, Senis said the centre remains a “state-of-the-art” hub — thanks to a series of renovations throughout the years.
“It’s quite modern and I think it’s the envy of a lot of other communities,” she said.
The surrounding area has also evolved.
“We also have a trail on the grounds, along with equipment you can take advantage of. It’s just a wonderful community complex,” Senis said.
The centre also played an important role during the pandemic, she said. At the height of COVID-19, when stringent health measures were in place, it stood as one of the only local places where bereaved families could host physically distanced funerals, due to the ample size of the venue.
Sunday’s celebration will kick off at 2 p.m. at the upper level of the Ennismore Community Centre.
Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative.