NORTH HURON – Manager of Children’s Services Trisha McLean shared the results of a childcare survey sent out in February to families using at least one of the four North Huron childcare programs.
Surveys were distributed to 175 families, and 55 were submitted anonymously, representing 31.4 per cent.
McLean explained that the implementation of the Canada-Wide Early Learning and Child Care Agreement (CWELCC) has had a significant impact on the waiting list, saying, “North Huron has experienced a spike in childcare space applications. In the month of January alone, North Huron received 14 new registrants within a three-week period.”
At the time of the report, McLean said there were 116 children on the waitlist.
Lack of adequate staffing is one of the main reasons North Huron is unable to fulfill the demand for these spaces, McLean said, and ensuring staff coverage for the current program offerings provided.
Survey results indicate that Wingham has the greatest number of users at 51 per cent. Other users who completed the survey identified as being from Fordwich, Minto-Clifford, Ashfield-Colborne-Wawanosh, Bluevale, Wroxeter, Howick, South Bruce, Brussels, Morris-Turnberry, Gorrie, Whitechurch, Lucknow, Blyth and East Wawanosh.
Sixty-one per cent of respondents indicated that there is not enough access to childcare in the community, supporting the need for more childcare.
“Based on the childcare survey it is evident that 0-9 years of age is the most desired programs needed,” McLean’s report said. “Currently our operating capacity is 90 per cent full at the main centre, 50 per cent capacity for the early learning program and 60-65 per cent at the before and after school programs. These percentages are based on the staffing that is available.”
North Huron childcare facilities have seen an increase in families seeking care during March Break and summer months since the CWELCC funding announcement, but they are not able to address the needs due to insufficient staffing levels.
“North Huron currently has 12 full-time and 14 part-time staff for all four programs. Of the 14 part-time staff, two staff operate the EarlyON outreach programs. These programs are 100 per cent funded by the county funds and include one on-site dietary aide and one clerical assistant,” the report said. “This staffing need leaves 10 part-time staff to help operate the programs offered at the main centre, early learning and the before and after school programs. Currently three of our part time staff are being scheduled for full-time hours and are heavily relied on to operate our programs.”
McLeod added, “It is important to note that the part-time staff have secondary employment, other commitments and for these reasons, [there are] limited hours available. Part-time staff are essential to supporting full-time staff with coverage of vacations, illness, training etc.
With the ongoing shortage of staff in every sector, it has become highly competitive to attract and retain any part-time staff with comparable incentives. Most part-time staff are looking for full-time hours and/or benefits.
Staff are working hard on the issue, McLean said, most recently they made a delegation to the Ministry of Education at the recent ROMA Conference, where they were told that the “Ministry recognizes the issue and shared that they will be undertaking consultations with service providers on how best to allocate their available funds.”
North Huron indicated to the Ministry of Education that they would like to participate in and be part of the consultations.
“Lack of staffing continues to impact daycare services and as noted above, North Huron currently has three part-time staff working full-time hours,” McLeod stated. “The hours these staff work are needed to maintain existing service levels.”
The possibility of future expansions in North Huron Township would help with the childcare needs within the community, McLeod told council in her report. “An expansion would require a significant increase in the number of full-time staff to offer services and the creation of additional daycare space.”
North Huron council accepted the report for information purposes.