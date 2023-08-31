Construction continues at the Carrot River Valley School.
Carrot River Junior and Senior High School will transition to the new school during the 2023-24 school year said Wanda McLeod, Superintendent of Business. The Carrot River Elementary School will transition to the new school at the beginning of the 2024-25 school year.
The new school project will attach to the existing high school gym, which was constructed as an addition to the current high school in 2005. The estimated cost is $28.4 million with the government contributing $25.7 million. The remaining costs are being contributed by the community and the school division.
“At some point in this school year, we will be moving next door to the new Carrot River Valley School,” said Sari Carson, principal of CRJSHS and Carrot River Valley School.
“I cannot say enough about the new build itself, the thoughtfulness that went into the design certainly will facilitate a state-of-the-art, student-centred and flexible learning environment for students, staff and community to enjoy for years to come.”
The practical and applied arts areas will benefit all students and new learning opportunities. The learning resource centre is a large flexible space that will be the hub of the school.
“The elementary end was planned top to bottom with our early learners and their needs as the number one priority,” Carson said.
“We are very excited to resume classes and sporting events in our newly renovated gymnasium.”
During most of the construction process the Carrot River students have been without their gymnasium, so many are looking forward to some familiar activities taking place. Practices, games, tournaments, six square at breaks and intramural activities will finally get to resume.
Other notable conveniences will be the performing arts theatre/second gymnasium, designated bus loop, designated elementary student drop off, new playground and courts.
The kindergarten to Grade 4 students from Carrot River Elementary School will not moving at the same time and will wait to make the final move at the beginning of next school year.
“We do look forward to welcoming Grade 7 to 12 students from Arborfield this fall,” Carson said.
“We are already planning and preparing for when we are a Kindergarten to Grade 12 school beginning in the 2024-25 school year. All along it has felt a little surreal but with our move-in date fast approaching and a lot of work still ahead of us the positive buzz around the community and school is contagious. Exciting times are ahead.”