Dysart council hopes a change in the weight limit on Koshlong Lake Bridge will be temporary.
Township bridges have to be inspected every two years. And it through the course of regular inspection that staff noticed a broken timber girder on the Koshlong Lake Bridge.
Rob Camelon, Dysart’s Public Works director, told council during its Nov. 22 regular meeting that it’s because of that troubled timber that engineers have assessed the bridge’s load limit at seven tonnes.
“That’s problematic for our maintenance of the road, certainly in the winter time,” said Camelon.
It also creates maintenance issues for the remainder of the municipal road beyond the bridge by limiting the size of equipment or vehicles able to cross the Burnt River.
Costs are unknown at this time. And, in the absence of a departmental surplus, staff recommends the work be funded from the Roads Capital Reserve Fund.
The township has secured a contractor to repair the bridge. Camelon said work will include road excavation to make room to slide a timber girder beside the broken one, he said.
It should be a one-day job, he said, “but, until they get in there, they just won’t know.”
Camelon said the public will be made aware of the timeframe for repairs and any delays for the bridge’s use.
“Once the girder is in, engineers will re-evaluate it and assign a new load limit to it,” Camelon said.
Then the load restriction could be lifted at the next council meeting, said Dysart et al Mayor Murray Fearrey.