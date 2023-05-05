It’s the time of year between when the snow has receded and the first rains, leaving the dry remnants of last year's grass and stubble.
On May 1st, Bethune’s Emergency Services responded to an out-of-control burn south of Bethune., Ashton Riche is the Fire Chief with Bethune Emergency Services. “I would say they had it contained in about 20 minutes by the time they were on scene” There wasn’t any loss of property as a result. “it just burnt up to the road and into the bushes, which made it a little bit tricky,” Riche said.
He said it’s better if people wait until after it rains. He has a recommendation for people considering a controlled burn, “Have a look at the forecast and see how much wind there is going to be. Because over the past few years that’s been the culprit of quite a few of these is a controlled burn that’s been out and with the wind we’ve been having just sparks it up again.”
On April 30th, the Silton Fire Department attended a grass fire northwest of Silton. They posted to FB, “Upon arrival, the fire was observed spreading westbound through the yard and encroaching on a nearby barn. Our fire crew quickly began efforts to contain the fire and extinguish the flames around the barn. These efforts were successful and the fire was contained to a relatively small area. No injuries were reported.”
Due to low humidity and warm temperatures, the Silton FD is reminding people to consider holding off burning, taking extra precautions if they have to, using extreme caution and avoiding it, if possible.
“Environment Canada’s latest weather forecast shows a large ridge of upper high pressure to build into the province starting Monday, bringing unseasonably warm and very dry conditions into the province. This will increase the risk of crossover conditions (a point when the air temperature reading and the relative humidity reading will read the same) which can produce severe fire behavior. Winds will be moderately strong for the bulk of the week, with some areas seeing 50km/hr + wind gusts,” Silton FD posted.
The current Environment Canada forecast has warm temperatures with possible rain on Tuesday.