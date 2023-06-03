Jürgen Mohr’s latest art exhibit opens at the Alex Dufresne Gallery on Saturday, June 3. The show begins at 10 a.m. and the reception runs from 2 to 4 p.m. with the artist in attendance. The gallery is located at 107 Lansdowne Street, Callander. Admission is free.
The collection contains 30 abstract works, in which, the artist explained, “the elements and principles of modern art making are explored.”
“My purpose is to create harmonious compositions with flat patterns of colour and texture exploring principles of balance and harmony,” Mohr said of his new exhibit. “The search includes spontaneous line and colour and an attempt to balance light tones with dark tones, supported by notes of colour accents and mark making.”
Mohr emphasized “a sense of balance” between colour and textures, and light and dark tones. “Maintaining a rhythmic flow of line, shape and colour determines the spontaneous progress and completion of the canvas.”
He had no intention of imitating natural forms in this exhibit, although at times, the works reveal “suggestions of natural motifs,” such as trees, flowers, or bones, “but these disappear as the work is simplified,” Mohr noted. Overall, the pieces were “inspired by urges of the imagination and not from outside experience.”
Prepare for an array of abstractions, as Mohr’s experiments with textured papers, mixed media and graphite “bring the surface of the canvas to life.” The symbols revealed, Mohr promises, “not only add interest but it is hoped that the viewer will appreciate the metaphorical meanings and emotional depth associated with each work on display.”
The exhibit is on display until Tuesday, July 4. The gallery is open Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
David Briggs is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of BayToday, a publication of Village Media. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.