The Canadian Red Cross has launched the Pakistan Floods Appeal to accept donations to help people affected by record-breaking monsoon rainfall in Pakistan.
The rainfall, almost three times higher than the past 30-year average, is putting the lives of millions of people at risk from floods, flash floods, and landslides. Sindh province has seen 10 times more than the average monsoon rainfall this year.
The Red Cross and the Red Crescent are working to coordinate emergency relief efforts and get help to people as quickly as possible.
Canadians wishing to make a donation to the Pakistan Floods Appeal can do so online at www.redcross.ca or by calling 1-800-418-1111.
Money raised for the Pakistan Floods Appeal will enable the Red Cross and Red Crescent to provide relief, recovery, and resiliency activities in Pakistan in response to this disaster, as well as related and future disasters.
This year’s torrential rainfalls through the stretch of the country have caused flash floods resulting in wide-scale devastation of property, primarily the crops which are the backbone of the agricultural country’s economy.
Unicef says more than 33 million people including approximately 16 million children have been affected whereas more than 7.9 million people have been displaced.
While the country is not receiving any more torrential rainfalls right now, the flood water standing in large parts of the country, especially Sindh and some parts of Balochistan, is causing skin diseases and water-borne infections.
Sofia Khan, a Milton resident of Pakistani origin, said that her home district of Dadu in Sindh was one of the worst affected in the country.
More than two-thirds of Sindh province’ cities are still under water and authorities say draining the water could take up to two months.
“There are elderly people, children, and pregnant women who are in dire need of assistance. They are literally sitting under the sun during the day and have no shelter from insects at night”, she said.
She urged well-off people and charities to focus on Pakistan which, experts say, is undergoing one of the worst climate-induced disasters of recent times.
Jamal Achakzai, another Milton resident, said that although Pakistan was responsible for a negligible amount of global carbon emissions as compared to the developed countries, its geography put it in jeopardy.
“Global north should fulfill its responsibility and pay what it owes to developing countries such as Pakistan for the climate damage these countries did not cause”, he said.