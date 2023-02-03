The Nipawin and District Chamber of Commerce is hosting their Annual President’s Gala on Feb. 10, where it will award worthy local businesses for their ongoing entrepreneurship and community spirit.
“It’s a great opportunity to recognize those outstanding businesses and individuals who go above and beyond in our community,” said Greg Sproat, president of the Nipawin Chamber.
The Nipawin Chamber has hosted the President’s Gala for many years. The President’s Gala has always been a big event for the businesses and this year is no exception, with the Dueling Pianos show booked as entertainment. This signature event will show the importance to recognize the outstanding work that sets apart a select few members for their innovation and dedication to the community.
The Chamber will also thank outgoing board members Lisa Vavra with Nipawin & Area Family Resource Centre, Chantal Gadsby with Nipawin Apostolic Church and Chris Filbey with Cumberland College
The board will also introduce incoming Chamber President Greg Sproat (Nipawin Dental Centre & Hooked on Fitness), First Vice President Yuriy Danyliuk (RE/MAX Blue Chip Realty), Second Vice President Bonnie Breadner (Cooneys on First), Past President Ben Paskaruk (Open Door Playcare), Sean Graham (Lake Country Co-op), and Gene Mak (Cumberland College). There are still a few seats available on the chamber board for anyone that wants to make a difference in the business community.
The Chamber will also be recognizing businesses who have set milestones for businesses, sale or purchase of the business, business expansions, anniversaries and more. They recognize businesses by hosting their Annual ABEX Awards to acknowledge their contributions to the community and economic impact they have. The categories ABEX awards will be awarded are in Retail, Service, Agriculture, Heritage and Best Employer.
There have been some changes to the ABEX Awards since they started in 2004, where it only had two categories at that time. Since then, the awards have expanded to five with the newest category, Best Employer, being added in 2021. As well, the Chamber is always looking to add more value and make the awards a better experience each year to ensure they continue to be an event the business community looks forward to attending.
The Nipawin & District Chamber of Commerce said it is proud of the standards they set to make them one of the more active chambers in Saskatchewan.
“We pride ourselves on working hard for our members, hosting events to cultivate relationships and partnerships, standing up for small business, staying in touch with our neighboring chambers and provincial chambers, supporting initiatives for our local and provincial chambers.” Sproat said. “It only makes sense to want to better your community and when owning a business that serves the needs of your local neighbors and friends.”