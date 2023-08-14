Thanks to a request from the Ridgetown & Area Adult Activity Centre, six senior centres in Chatham-Kent could get tax relief from the Municipality of Chatham-Kent.
Chatham-Kent Council was presented a recommendation at Monday night’s meeting to pass a by-law authorizing a Municipal Capital Facilities agreement and the exemption of seniors centres from municipal and education property taxes.
If passed, the designation of the Ridgetown & Area Adult Activity Centre, along with the Blenheim & Community Senior Centre, Merlin Senior Citizens Friendship Club, Thamesville Happy Club, Tilbury Leisure Centre and the Wheatley & District Friendship Club as Municipal Capital Facilities will result in a savings of $61,001 to each senior group.
The levy is broken down between $50,896 Municipal and $10,105 Education, as these properties would be removed from the tax roll for property taxation purposes.
The Ridgetown seniors approached the municipality through Ward 3 Councillor John Wright earlier this year to explore possibilities for property tax relief to their new building, which opened in 2022.
Before moving into its new Erie St. S. location in July of 2022, the Ridgetown and Area Adult Activity Centre operated out of a building on Main St. that the Municipality of Chatham-Kent owned through a lease arrangement.
Since the municipality owned the downtown property and provided a municipal service, it was classified as exempt from property taxation.
However, when the new senior centre opened, following a land donation and fundraising campaign, the Municipal Property Assessment Corporation classified the building as Commercial with an assessment value of $905,000 and an annual tax bill of $38,502 based on the 2023 tax levy.
In consultation with Legal Services, it was determined that seniors centres not owned by the Municipality of Chatham-Kent could be designated as Municipal Capital Facilities for the purposes of exempting land from taxation under subsection 110(6) of the Municipal Act (2001).
Under this regulation, a municipality may enter into an agreement for facilities used as municipal community centres as long as they are readily accessible to the public, operate in a not-for-profit environment, and no other commercial operations occur on the property.
The Director of Financial Services has reached out to each of the six centres to ensure they are abiding by these stipulations.
In its report to Council, administration recommends developing a Municipal Capital Facilities agreement for a tax exemption to support the long-term sustainability of seniors centres in the community.
The report states these centres support seniors’ mental and physical mental health by staying active. The centres also foster social relationships that prevent isolation and provide a place where participants can get individual help from visiting professionals for services such as foot care and educational information related to health care issues.
The Morpeth Heritage Club, Bothwell Senior Citizens and Wallaceburg Community Centre & Senior Citizens Club would not be affected by this exemption since they operate in municipal buildings under lease arrangements and do not pay property taxes.
The Active Lifestyle Centre in Chatham receives an annual grant from the municipality to cover property taxes that were approved by the City of Chatham in 1991.