ST. MARY’S – The head of the Tourism Guysborough County Association is calling for a more vigorous, community-based effort to kick start a local industry that’s in danger of stalling.
Stephen Flemming made the comments during a presentation to the Municipality the District of St. Mary’s committee of the whole meeting on June 7.
“Compared to other counties in the province, we are probably one-tenth of [their level of] investing,” he said. “Guysborough County currently gets about 1.3 per cent of the visitation [overall] to Nova Scotia. There’s so much room for growth right now here it’s crazy... and strong partnership is needed, [including] the engagement and involvement of the municipalities.”
Flemming outlined a three-point strategy to boost visitor traffic across the county: regenerative tourism, sustainable marketing and effective partnerships.
“Regenerative tourism puts in practice actions that sustain people and planet and challenges visitors to contribute to nature,” he said. “That means promoting our extraordinary identity while ensuring sustainable benefits. We need to work on creating a rich suite of authentic and cultural experiences...that grow the things that matter most to our communities and the environment... We have very few experiences in Guysborough County — something like 10 or 12 — and very few festivals.”
Sustainable marketing, he said, produces “a triple bottom line: environmental protection, social responsibility and economic growth. It highlights regenerative tourism practices and markets to visitors who are truly interested in our communities’ way of life and nature. We are not trying to market to everybody...The people we want to bring here are the people we wish to interact with in a positive way.”
Finally, he said, partnerships with key community stakeholders are key to “forge a new future for tourism... Doing tourism properly is [about] community.” That means “tourism businesses, community groups, cultural organizations, nature-based organizations, municipalities, marketing organizations. It’s really involving all of the groups.”
Flemming said a tenfold increase in tourist visitation to St. Mary’s and Guysborough districts is “entirely feasible... That increase to, say, 10 per cent [of the provincial total] could be done without actually harming a darn thing. There is a huge opportunity upon us.”