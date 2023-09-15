When Peter Jebreen was diagnosed with a serious medical condition at 26 years old, the neurologist suggested he quit his studies and make the most out of the time he had left.
A self-described stubborn man, Jebreen did anything but sit back and wait for multiple sclerosis to ruin his ambition. After all, in July 1993 Maclean’s Magazine had named him one of the top 100 most influential people making waves in the country. A photo of him waterskiing on Lake Ramsey appeared in the magazine, alongside figures like former professional hockey player Eric Lindros, with a caption speaking to his scholastic accomplishments and community involvement.
“A lot of people are afraid of hard work,” he told Macleans at the time. “I think that if you do your best, you can make a difference.”
And doing his best is a sentiment Jebreen frequently returns to during an interview in his parents’ home one sunny afternoon in early September as he reflects on the 30 years that followed the national recognition.
“It was a pretty big deal – a small Sudbury guy in Macleans,” he laughed. Despite incredible odds, Jebreen went on to complete multiple university degrees, study naturopathic medicine, operate his own practice and have a family.
But as multiple sclerosis progressed, he lost his eyesight and the ability to walk. He retired in 2018 and sold his clinic after practising for 13 years. Jebreen has since moved into his parents’ home where he has a live-in personal support worker. He relies on a lift to get him from place to place, has limited use of arms, requiring someone to feed him and is legally blind. Fatigue can sometimes become debilitating and causes speech issues.
It has been quite the transition from independence to a new normal as each day brings challenges, but Jebreen is determined to focus on the positive, his supportive parents and daughters Madina and Lylah.
In addition, he found Independent Living Sudbury Manitoulin and its staff to be an important support system, providing physical, emotional and financial help.
It was while pursuing a master’s degree in anthropology that Jebreen became interested in natural medicine.
“I first discovered naturopathic medicine in anthropology and I fell in love right away,” he said. “I knew that was for me.”
He went on to study naturopathic medicine and it was in his first year that he was diagnosed with MS. He woke up one day and both his feet were numb. The numbness spread, although sensation returned.
Unfortunately, the disease aggressively progressed. But Jebreen says he was in the right field at the right time. After his diagnosis, he consulted with colleagues at his school and across Canada.
He turned to supplements, vitamins and minerals as support. He also enhanced his nutrition, eliminated dairy and gluten and followed a hypoallergenic diet. Naysayers thought his approach strange.
His neurologist at the time said he would be in a wheelchair within the year. That didn’t happen for almost another 20 years.
Jebreen also tried alternative treatments — liberation therapy pioneered by Italian doctor Paolo Zamboni, stem cell transplantation and deep brain stimulation.
Some treatments worked, some didn’t and still to this day Jebreen, along with the help of his siblings, continues to look into new therapies.
“I did my best,” he said about his approach to living with an unpredictable disease. “It goes one way and you go the other way.”
Jebreen has attempted pharmaceutical drugs but they either didn't agree with him or weren’t appropriate for the disease stage.
He continues to look into the latest developments in MS research and treatment, and even volunteered for a clinical trial, only to learn he was exempt because of the disease progression.
At this point, his health-care provider tells him that treatment is a matter of bringing comfort. Still, he sees a speech therapist and physiotherapist, diligently following their exercises on a daily basis.
When he has the energy, he will do laps around the house with his wheelchair.
In recent years, Jebreen has confirmed through blood tests that he has a chronic infection of Chlamiydia pneumoniae, a type of bacteria that causes respiratory tract infections. Some researchers have suggested an association between Chlamydia pneumonia and MS.
Jebreen is not ready to give up. And he hopes to inspire others to do the same.
“Do what you can, do your best,” he said. That’s all you can do.”
Jebreen wants people to know they are capable of overcoming adversity just like him. Even when you don’t think you can go any further, push forward. Focus on the good, he said.
“If you hit a roadblock, then you go around it. And then keep trying. That’s all you can do.”
