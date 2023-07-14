BRUCE COUNTY – County Coun. Milt McIver (Northern Bruce Peninsula), who chaired the county’s paramedic services committee meeting on July 6, announced a “good news” item.
Steve Schaus, director of paramedic services, said, “I’m pleased we got extended another two years.”
He was referring to funding for the county’s innovative community paramedicine program.
As stated in the committee report, the Ministry of Long-Term Care informed the county on June 16 that the community paramedicine program would be receiving an additional two years of funding.
This will include up to $1 million in 2024-25, and up to $1 million in 2025-26, “to continue operations of the community paramedicine for long-term care (CPLTC) program.” The budget details will be ironed out with the ministry in the coming weeks.
The county’s paramedicine program offers innovative community-based rural health care, providing in-person and virtual assessments and vital sign monitoring for patients on a trajectory toward hospice or long-term care placements.
The program was launched at the start of 2021, with a number of goals, including allowing the elderly to age in place with dignity and respect, and preserve limited health-care resources for emergencies.
The paramedicine program now includes 24 paramedics who average 12-20 visits per day. There are currently over 500 patients receiving care through the program.
Since 2021, community paramedics have completed over 200 medication administrations, over 7,000 home visits, and over 350 referrals to Home and Community Care for further support.
“Bruce County community paramedicine strives to meet individuals where they are on their journey, and provide patient-centered, collaborative, and community-based health care across Bruce County. There are continued opportunities for community paramedicine locally and provincially,” said Schaus in a report presented in June.
The paramedicine program has had successes in addition to bringing patient care to the patient. The paramedics in the program travel in electric vehicles, with an impressive savings in fuel costs.