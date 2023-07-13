Licensed establishments in The Blue Mountains will be able to serve liquor starting as early as 7 a.m. during the FIFA Women’s World Cup.
At its special council meeting on July 12, The Blue Mountains council approved a resolution that did not object to local bars and restaurants licensed to serve alcohol opening earlier for the big soccer event.
The tournament is being held in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to August 20. The time zone difference will cause some unusual start times for matches being broadcast in Canada.
Bars and restaurants across the country expect to see significant increases in business as fans of the team’s competing in the world cup gather to watch the games.
Earlier in the week, the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario notified municipalities around the province that it would permit licensed establishments to open and serve liquor as early as 7 a.m. during the world cup. Municipalities had the choice of permitting the activity or objecting. The standard closing time of 2 a.m. is not changed under the policy.
Members of council said they didn’t expect the extra hours to have a huge impact locally.
“I’m really not sure there are any establishments open at 7 a.m.,” said Coun. June Porter.
Coun. Shawn McKinlay said the earlier opening time during the tournament could be an opportunity for local businesses.
“It might encourage local establishments to open earlier. We might get more breakfasts around town,” he said. “I don’t see that we’re looking at anything detrimental in approving this.”
Council approved the resolution unanimously in a 6-0 vote (Mayor Andrea Matrosovs was absent from the later portion of the meeting).