COBALT - The outgoing chair of the Cobalt Paul Penna Library board is reeling after she and other board members were notified by letter from the mayor of Cobalt that they are no longer in charge there.
Maggie Wilson is a long-time community volunteer, chair of the Cobalt Historical Society and a resident of Coleman Township (which has a contract with the town and provides funding for library services there). She stated she and other board members received the letter from Mayor Mita Gibson through the acting librarian.
In the letter, dated January 18, the mayor thanked the board members for their service but advised that council “is reviewing our library bylaw specifically with respect to the level of service at the library and composition of the board.”
The letter said that, as of November 14, 2022, “the library board was dissolved by operation of the Act until council appoints a new board."
Gibson continued in the letter that "Council will be reviewing the bylaw and appointing a new board on or before February 20, 2023, in accordance with the Public Library Act which indicates council shall appoint the board within 60 days after our first regular meeting which took place on December 20, 2022."
"To be clear,” said Gibson in the letter to the board, “there is no authority in the former board to meet and make decisions until such time as a new board is appointed.”
“Please ensure that any keys for the library and confidential documents are returned to the librarian on or before January 20, 2023."
A special meeting of council has been called for Wednesday, January 25, at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will not be live-streamed due to technical issues. The first portion of the meeting will be in closed session, after which the public will be invited to attend.
In a telephone interview, Wilson stated that the board had been set to have a meeting when it received the letter.
"We are incredibly distressed by all of this," she said. "We had no inkling this was coming."
Wilson wrote a letter to council which advised that she has contacted the Ontario Library Services and has received an opinion from that body that "according to the Public Library Act there shall be continuance (of the library board), when one municipal term ends and the other begins."
She shared a statement she received from Douglas Davey, Library Services Advisor of the Programs and Services Branch of the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport.
In it, he said the Public Library Act 3(3) “states that, 'A public library shall be under the management and control of a board' and 10(4) states that, 'The first appointments of members of a new board shall be made at a regular meeting of council and the member shall take office as soon as possible thereafter, and thereafter appointments shall be made at the first meeting of council in each term, but if the council fails to make the appointments at its first meeting, it shall do so at any regular or special meeting held within 60 days after its first meeting.'”
“As such,” continued Davey, “it is our understanding that the current board should remain in place until the new board is established, which should happen at the first meeting of the new council, or, failing that, within 60 days of that first meeting.”
Wilson has stated, "about a dozen citizens have told me that they have asked questions of or registered a complaint with the Integrity Commission over this matter."