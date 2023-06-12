As people’s minds turn toward their annuals and perennials, and tending their gardens green, Callander’s Horticultural Society encourages you to put a little purple in the mix. Each year, the Ontario Horticultural Association picks a theme colour for the province. Last year was red, this year is purple, and Callander’s Horticultural Society has heeded the call.
Brenda Jansen, the president of the society, explained that the town has come on board, and public works made sure a healthy dose of purple annuals were included in the annual flower order. Callander’s Implementation and Beautification Advisory Committee was all for it.
Earlier this month, volunteers of the horticultural society went around town and filled the planters that public works had set out for them. There were about 50 pots throughout the downtown and near the town entrances, and volunteers made sure to add as much purple as possible. The volunteers are partial to adding a little white as well, to accent the year’s colour.
“They try to get everyone to follow suit,” Jansen said of the Ontario Horticultural Association’s purple decree, “and this year Callander is into the theme of things.” Last year, people didn’t participate much, she noted, but this year she’s sensing a change, and she encourages residents to take part by planting some purple in their gardens.
Callander’s official flower, the Scotch Thistle, will fit right in this year with its purple blooms.
The Society is also ensuring Memory Tree Park follows the trend. The Horticultural Society maintains the gardens in the park, and volunteers have planted around 100 purple annuals for the cause.
The funds to buy these flowers comes from membership fees – $10 per year, $15 per family – and from the group’s plant sales. The last plant sale was on June 3, and “we were almost sold out by around 9:30,” Jansen said.
Callander’s Horticultural Society is always looking for new members, and its next meeting is a strawberry social at Callander’s Community Centre on Wednesday, June 21. It’s free for members and non-members can participate for two dollars. There will also be a flower show following the social. The meeting begins at 7 p.m., which usually lasts about half an hour, then the social begins.
David Briggs is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of BayToday, a publication of Village Media. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.