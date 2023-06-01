The Strathmore and District Agricultural Society is excited to be announcing their schedule of events for this summer, including some entirely new things for folks to enjoy.
Approaching immediately on the calendar is the official opening of the Ag Society’s horseshoe pits, June 1. A grand opening was hosted last fall for the pits, but being at the end of the season, they were unable to be used.
“We just laid down some brand-new sod, so they will be all perfect for everybody to come on June 1, and you can either bring your own horseshoes, or we have sets you can rent for just $10 at the baseball concession or campground office,” said Ryan Schmidt, Ag Society General Manager. “There will be open pitching on Monday and Wednesday nights from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., then Tuesdays and Thursdays are league nights from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. There is open pitch for seniors all day, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and there is no rental fee. These are community horseshoe pits. We just ask that everybody take care of them while they are there.”
Schmidt added he is aware many folks tend to complain there is not enough to do around Strathmore, and the opening of the horseshoe pits gives locals another activity to easily enjoy.
Come June 18, the Ag Society is hosting a Father’s Day beer and barbeque fest, which is returning for its second year.
The team is excited to host several varieties of craft beers for drinking and sampling across the grounds, as well as a fleet of BBQ food trucks. Also, part of the event will be games, activities, and the second annual pie eating contest.
“On June 24, we have our Cowboy Town Concert, featuring Brett Kissel, with Brandon Lorenzo opening, and the Drew Gregory after party,” said Schmidt. Tickets for the event remain available through the Ag Society website.
Running July 14-16, the annual senior pro rodeo will be returning, followed by the Strathmore Stampede over the August long weekend.
Making a debut in Strathmore this year will be a medieval faire and artisan market, which is taking over the Ag Society grounds August 18-20. Schmidt did not make specific information available, as the event is operated through a third-party organizer, but noted there will be several themed events and activities taking place throughout the faire.
“I think it is a great opportunity to do something fun and different at the rodeo grounds. We are good at having rodeos and all kinds of equine events … well, it is time for some jousting and sword fights, so come down and check that out,” said Schmidt.
He added the Ag Society is steadily becoming a busier venue, particularly during the summer months as awareness continues to grow, and the team is excited to have their busiest summer yet for their 50th year of operation.
With the addition of new events to the summer schedule, the team is also always seeking new and returning volunteers to jump in and lend a hand, as there is something for everyone to do, should they be interested. The Ag Society can be contacted online, by phone or in person for those who are interested in getting involved.
More information regarding the summer and fall schedule of events taking place at the grounds or through the Ag Society is available through their website.