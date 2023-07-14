“Don’t say no to this twice."
That’s what Terry Fodey was told by some of his colleagues at the council table prior to nominations being made for deputy mayor during this week’s Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands council meeting.
“It was all in good fun when those comments were made,” said Fodey, a councillor for Ward 1. “They didn’t want me to turn it down twice. I said, ‘I hear ya’.”
The reason for those comments from other councillors is that Fodey turned down a nomination for the position last fall, and in turn nominated Gordon Ohkle.
Ohlke accepted the position and served in the role until his sudden passing in February.
“We will never fill Gord’s boots, but we definitely have filled his seat with Angela Kelman” said Fodey. “She’s a terrific addition.”
Kelman was recently appointed to her position as councillor for Ward 2, filling in for the seat left vacated by Ohlke's passing.
Kelman did put forward Coun. Mark Jamison, the other councillor for Ward 2, for the position of deputy mayor, however, Jamison declined and withdrew his name.
Coun. Brian Mabee, who first nominated Fodey for deputy mayor in the fall, was the first to put forward Fodey's name this week, as well. This time, Fodey accepted.
“As for what this means to me, I definitely appreciate the support of my colleagues. I’m proud to always represent the township in the best way I can, and whatever is required from that position I will be more than willing to put forward.”
(Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)