Shuniah, Ont. — The Municipality of Shuniah’s error in leaving a name off the Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board’s English Language Separate School trustee candidate ballot during last month’s municipal election made little difference to the final vote count.
Trustee candidate Matt Pearson, who had his name left off the ballot in Shuniah, finished second last in the 11-candidate race which saw five incumbents and one newcomer elected on Monday when the Shuniah votes were added on.
In the original Oct. 24 municipal election vote, 135 residents of Shuniah voted in the Catholic school race, while only 77 voters attended the re-vote on Monday. Although Shuniah is a small community, and one of many whose voters select trustees for the district school boards, the Catholic board’s results could not be certified until Shuniah’s re-vote.
Municipality of Shuniah clerk Kelly Bellamy said after leaving Pearson’s name off the ballot, changes to the checks and balances have taken place.
“An administrative error in the proofing process (led to Pearson’s name being left off the ballot),” said Bellamy. “(The City of Thunder Bay) sent me a document and we retype it and forward it to another person. As you’re transferring data, mistakes can get made, numbers can get transposed whatever the case is.
“Unfortunately, initially it was missed and all the checks and balances that we had since then, it wasn’t caught.”
“We put different checks and balances in place to avoid this happening again in the future.”
Incumbent English Separate trustees Dina McFarlane (4,866 votes), Francis Veneruz (4,864), Lawrence Badanai (3,957), Tony Romeo (3,763) and Eleanor Ashe (3,739) along with newcomer Leanne Fonso (4,728) make up the six-member board after all ballots were counted throughout the City of Thunder Bay and the municipalities/townships surrounding Thunder Bay on Monday.
Pearson, whose 1,910 votes finished one vote ahead of last-place finisher Adam Shaen among the over 38,000 votes cast, was philosophical about his results and the story that is now attached to his name.
“I have that story now for the rest of my life,” laughed Pearson. “If I had to lose an election and I got a really good story out of it, I’ve got to take that as a win, maybe.
“I was excited to do the work of the board, though, and I don’t get that opportunity (right now). I think it’s an exciting time for the Catholic school board. I think they’re going to hire the next director of education there.
“Sometimes, if you really want to get on that board, that first election is to get your name out there and let people hear about you and then you make a real run next time. That board’s not going anywhere and I’m 45, so I’ll be around for awhile.”
In last month’s election, the following individuals were elected to the Lakehead District School Board: Leah Vanderwey, Ellen Chambers, Trudy Tuchenhagen, George Saarinen, Ron Oikonen, Ryan Sitch, Donica LeBlanc, and Pat Johansen.
Anne-Marie Gelineault was acclaimed as the lone trustee for the French public board and Angele Desbiens, Claudette Gleeson, Elodie Grunerud, Victoria Mauro, and Donald Pelletier were acclaimed as trustees for the French separate board.