ST. MARY’S — While provincially mandated talks to settle a longstanding dispute between the Municipality of the District of St. Mary’s (MODSM) and Eastern Counties Regional Library (ECRL) get underway his month, the latter has expressed reservations about the report on which the process is based.
In a letter to Department of Communities, Communities, Culture, Tourism & Heritage (CCTH) Deputy Minister Justin Huston, dated December 22, 2002 — obtained last week by The Journal through the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy (FOIPOP) Act — Library Board Vice-Chair Clair Rankin outlined his organization’s “concerns with the report” and three of its recommendations by Halifax-based mediation experts Davis Pier Consulting.
The report, he stated in the letter, “has some inaccuracies that as a result have led to challenging recommendations or fallacies on which conclusions were drawn. We do not wish to belabour these but, in the interest of moving forward together, feel it is important that we are transparent with our concerns.”
Regarding the recommendations, he noted, “We do have some limitations” relating to “task-saturated” staff and no access to “surplus resources to fund new positions or consultants.” These matters, he said, raise questions about follow through, and brooks further “discussion” and “practical consideration” with [CCHT].
That said, he added, “The board of ECRL is willing to work towards the implementation of the recommendations, in general… We are approaching these recommendations with positivity… despite our resource constraints.”
MODSM council and ECRL have been at loggerheads since the latter — which serves Guysborough, Richmond and Inverness counties, with approximately $960,000 in provincial and $234,000 in municipal funding (2020-21) — announced a new cost-service regime for the Sherbrooke Library in March 2021. Under the formula, St. Mary’s was to pay an additional $10,531 per year ($27,458 compared with the previous $16,927) to maintain the branch’s 25 hours of weekly operations open to the public.
The branch, which also serves as a key community and cultural centre for the district of roughly 2,000 residents, has been intermittently closed in recent months, often without warning or timely explanation, on days it was normally scheduled to be open.
Early last year, council appealed to CCTH Minister Pat Dunn for official intervention. In a subsequent email, a CCHT spokesperson told The Journal that “due to the complexity of the situation, the skillset required, and the need to address the conflict in a timely manner,” dispute resolution consultant Davis Pier was selected to conduct the review and tender recommendations.
The Eastern Counties Regional Library Review Report, which was completed and delivered to government and the two parties last fall, made four specific recommendations.
First, ECRL and MODSM should “draft a statement of renewed partnership; develop and implement a joint ECRL-MODSM action plan to address community needs as identified through consultation; prioritize and enhance community engagement including collecting and sharing of findings and decisions.”
But, in his December 22 letter, Rankin wrote, “We currently perform this… resource-driven process… however, I understand from the report that more engagement, and mediums of engagement, is recommended. At the moment, we do not have staff with excess capacity or additional funds to support a position to perform these tasks. We will need to work through this practical consideration with the Department.”
The report’s second recommendation called for “ECRL [to] engage a third party to conduct a thorough review of board policies and personnel and make recommendations, including, but not limited to, the development of vision and values, clear guidelines around roles and responsibilities, board term limits, board onboarding and training, in camera sessions, decision-making and information-sharing processes, and financial reporting.”
In response, Rankin stated, “We have bylaws and practices, including a code of conduct, in place, which the consultant is also welcome to review and provide feedback… Our auditor has recommended we consider hiring a financial consultant to review our accounting practices and financial reporting. We see this as a good suggestion, and request the Department financially support this exercise, as we do not have the funds to allocate for this purpose, and we lack the internal capacity to perform the review in-house.”
The third recommendation urged ECRL and MODSM to “review and implement updated codes of conduct (i.e., create a shared understanding of professionalism and respect); establish joint communication practices including what data to share with funding partners, in what format, and how far in advance to share data ahead of board votes; and establish joint communication practices (i.e., standardized reports).”
Rankin replied: “ECRL and its Board are willing to work with a provincial consultant to review some recommendations on communication strategies and practices. Many of our concerns about internal staffing capacity and added costs remain. We know that these tasks can be time and resource intensive and our staff are task saturated. Further, we do not have the surplus resources to fund new positions or consultants to do this work. Once we better understand what the needs or work is in relation to this recommendation, we will need to discuss with the Department in more detail how this can be managed and funded.”
Rankin’s most serious concern, however, related to the report’s overall accuracy.
He wrote: “On page 35 of the report, it says, ‘jurisdictions commonly hire paraprofessionals at the branch level and have those generalized staff supported by librarians at the regional level.’ ECRL is no different and does the same thing.”
What’s more, he noted, “ECRL was not questioned about this financial reporting and ECRL’s auditor was not interviewed at all. ECRL advised the reviewer of this concern and requested (at a minimum) the auditor be interviewed. Given this significant information gap, ECRL is unaware of what actual factual basis supports the financial recommendations. ECRL also questions whether financial capacity was within the scope of the review.”
Beyond this, he stated, “The report does not do an objective comparison of ECRL’s to other library board jurisdictions in the province and, when it did compare, it was not accurate. In particular, the report alluded that there was more staff capacity in ECRL than actually exists. Factually, ECRL has a lower scalable staffing rate than both Pictou Antigonish Regional Library and the Cape Breton Regional Library but faces the same community needs. These particulars were not captured by the report, yet they are important to help frame the conversation.”
Finally, he said, “We appreciate the opportunity to have had the review completed and look forward to working with then Department, MODSM and all our municipal funders to continue to serve our communities and improve our relationships.”
In an email last week, ECRL CEO Laura Emery said that ECRL continues to stand by Rankin’s points. “The points noted in Mr. Rankin’s letter to CCTH reflect the perspective of the ECRL Board and are intended to support successful implementation of the consultant’s recommendations,” she stated, adding: “We are committed to working together on the recommendations of the Report.”
She also confirmed that the process — which is scheduled to begin this month — will rely “on the recommendations identified in the Eastern Counties Regional Library (ECRL) Review Report developing and implementing a joint ECRL-MODSM action plan.”
In a separate email last week, Greg Wier, Warden of MODSM, told the Journal, “As far as the Municipality understands, CCTH is putting plans in place to follow through on the recommendations identified in the ECRL Review Report. With respect to developing and implementing a joint ECRL-MODSM action plan, CCTH has confirmed that they have been in discussion with consultants Davis Pier, and the work will commence in early April. We are committed to working together on the recommendations of the Report.”
He added: “The Sherbrooke Library is an essential part of St. Mary’s community, and the Municipality looks forward to a collaborative relationship with Eastern Counties Regional Library.”
Rankin was elected as ECRL’s new chair at the January 20, 2023, meeting of the Board, after having served on the ECRL Board since 2007. “Past Chair Shirley McNamara chose to retire from the ECRL Board after helping to guide [it] as a Board Member for 30 years and as Chair for the past 12 years,” Emery said in her mail.
Asked about the Sherbrooke Library’s most recent closures on March 22, 23 and 25 — days on which it was technically supposed to be open — Emery said the disruption was “due to a staffing shortage. Please note, ECRL has posted a competition for part-time work at the Sherbrooke Public Library, and we encourage all interested community members to apply.”
The competition ad is available in-person at the library or online at https://ecrl.ca/about-us/employment-opportunities/.