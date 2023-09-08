Edit Post
By Hugh Kruzel
Yu Peng “Patrick” Lyu is animated when he starts talking about the Sudbury's first Chinese Moon Festival.
Sept. 10 “is sort of” the customary day for the Mid-Autumn Festival, also known as the Moon Festival or Mooncake Festival, the date anchored more to the harvest moon than the Gregorian timetable.
Celebrated in Chinese culture, as well as in Korea, Vietnam and other countries in East and Southeast Asia, it is somewhat analogous to North American Thanksgiving and falls around the 15th day of the eighth month of the lunar calendar.
“The Mid-Autumn Festival, known as Zhongqiu Jie in Chinese, is a significant cultural event celebrated in China,” said Lyu.“This festival holds great importance as it marks a time of harvest and family reunions. Similar to Thanksgiving in other cultures, Chinese people come together to share dinners, worship the moon, light paper lanterns, and enjoy mooncakes, among other festivities.”
Lyu said he thinks this will become a Sudbury annual event.
The opening ceremony will feature a dragon dance.
“In the spirit of celebrating this cherished tradition, CHANO, The Chinese Heritage Association of Northern Ontario is organizing this grand event," he said.
"The celebration will take place at the Bell Park Grace Hartman Amphitheatre, where we aim to bring the Sudburians together to experience and enjoy the richness of our culture. We have planned various activities, including delightful Chinese cuisine and traditional performances that showcase the essence of our heritage.”
The poster promises attendees will enjoy “authentic Chinese food and live performances.”
Lyu said the invitation is open to anyone who wants to learn more about this occasion and its meaning.
“Of course, you do not have to be Chinese to attend.”
It is another expression of the cultural diversity of Sudbury, Ontario and Canada.
“We have invited the MPs, MPPs, and representatives from City of Greater Sudbury, and you … everyone! Yup, our guests will do some welcoming and opening speeches, but the focus is food and activities.”
And there will be performances — dance and music.
At about 11:30 a.m., there will be the Classical Han-Tang Dance, followed by Tibetan Guozhuang, then Uyghur dances. There are workshops and learning activities for families to join.
Lyu said the group has never hosted one of these events before, though they had planned to in 2020.
“Well, COVID changed everything,” he said. “Because it will be successful, we will definitely do it again next year.”
Traditional instruments, including Erhu, Jinghu, and bamboo flute will be on stage. The Erhu is a two-stringed, bowed fiddle-like instrument that creates such haunting melodies that sound both classical and futuristic. The Jighu is smaller, higher-pitched but harmonious and echoes to some degree a spiritual character.
The Xiao, Dizi, Gudi and others are bamboo flutes often featured in meditation and relaxation playlists.
How big is the Chinese and Chinese-speaking community in Sudbury and the North? Lyu believes "it's around 1,500 people.”
While Lyu is the current president, he wanted to acknowledge the hard work of all the organization, including executive director Peiying Guo, plus Jinhong Shen, Baoqing Guo, Xi Chen, Wu Liao, Zhe Chen, Wei Lu, Weiwei Bu and Wendy Huang.
Join the Chinese Heritage Association of Northern Ontario and LIP (Local Immigration Partnership) for the mid-Autumn Moon Festival featuring delicious food, and traditional performances.
It goes Sunday, Sept. 10, at the Grace Hartman Amphitheatre in Bell Park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Admission is free.
For more details, go to www.sudburychano.ca.
The Local Journalism Initiative is made possible through funding from the federal government.
