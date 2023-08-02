Grady Parsons got a priceless present on his 18th birthday this year, one that promises to be life changing for the young Penticton skier.
The gift came in the form of an email from BC Freestyle informing him that he had been selected for the provincial moguls team.
A member of the Apex Freestyle Club for 10 seasons, Parsons is currently with BC teammates at its home base in Whistler for training camp.
“This is just so exciting and I’m just really looking forward to next season,” said Parsons in a telephone interview on a recent day off. “Being on a higher level team, it’s is like you have to focus more and try harder.
“But this is a really fun environment, very positive. There’s a lot of pressure you put on yourself as an athlete but knowing that you have your whole team behind you and supporting you helps a lot.”
While the club did some training on snow in May at Whistler, the summer schedule involves strength training, water ramp (for jumps) trampoline and the occasional road hockey game.
The upcoming season will also include travelling to Europe, Parsons’ first competition on another continent.
“I’ll be a little bit nervous travelling to another country without my parents for the first time but I’m looking forward to it,” said the Princess Margaret Secondary grad. “It will definitely be a learning experience just seeing how I can provide for myself, buying groceries. It’s something I’ve never done.”
Parsons got a brief taste of international competition last year against some of the world’s top skiers, at the FIS Toyo Apex Classic, part of the Freestyle Canada Cup Series.
“I was nervous going into it because I had never been in that high a level of competition,” he said. “After I did it though it was a really good experience for this year and pushes me harder to do better.”
For BC head coach, former Canadian moguls team member Simon Lemieux, Parsons has much more than just the necessary skills on skis.
“Our team is like a family and we have a very good team chemistry,” said Lemieux. “We do everything together and spend most of the time together so it is important that the new athletes fit well and Grady is fitting well with us.
“I can already see Grady making a lot of improvements, not only on the skiing side but in everything else. He learns really fast and that’s what makes it fun to work with Grady.”
Also joining the Penticton athlete at the Whistler camp this time around is his former head coach Rob Kober who took over the reigns of the Apex club last season.
Kober was the longtime Canadian moguls head coach who also worked in the same role with the Chinese national team as well as BC and Alberta provincial clubs.
Kober is at the camp helping head coach Lemieux who took over that role from Kober’s son Josh in 2022.
“I coached Simon on the Canadian team for several years and when Josh left for the U.S. team I put him on their radar as a good potential replacement and things worked out,” said Kober. “It’s definitely fun for me to come back and coach with a guy I coached for many years.”
The two also worked together when Kober was hired on as the Chinese national team coach.
And Lemieux has nothing but respect and admiration for his former mentor.
“I was really lucky to learn with the best mogul coach in the world,” said Lemieux. “To have him with me now for a couple training camps is a big plus for us.
“The athletes love working with Rob, the athletes and I are learning so much with him. To have his experience, skills and all the good stories from him is really fun.”
Meanwhile Kober is also happy to be working with Grady. Again.
“He’s doing a great job so far,” said Kober.
“It’s still in the early days for sure but he seems to be having fun and he’s sure working hard. It’s definitely a whole next level of training commitment for him.”
Kober admitted it’s been a bit of transition moving from the national to club level.
“It’s kind of a mixed thing. I was at the top of the food chain for so long, not just developing these kids and handing them over, so that’s just a little bit tough,” he said. “Actually it’s really fun and I’m lucky to have this situation right now with the kids. I kind of get to have my cake and eat it too still being involved with the BC team.”
The provincial squad will continue to train at Whistler until later this month before heading off to Mount Hood, Ore. for some more snow training.