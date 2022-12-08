CHARLOTTETOWN, P.E.I. — A P.E.I.-based tech company is looking to bring green hydrogen to P.E.I.
Aspin Kemp and Associates (AKA), an engineering company and systems integrator, has been working with its partner company, Re-Fuel, to secure the purchase of two hydrogen electrolysers, designed to produce renewable hydrogen for clean energy storage which can be used as an alternative fuel source.
“We think P.E.I. is in a unique position to be a leader in that space,” said AKA marketing manager Tobia Isa during an interview with SaltWire Network on Dec. 6.
“It’s a fairly small province, so rolling out an alternative fuel like hydrogen could be done more broadly and faster than in a large province.”
These electrolysers can produce up to 450 kilograms of hydrogen daily, which can be deployed to replace fossil fuels in the power sector, transportation, and industrial hydrogen production, otherwise known as grey hydrogen.
Unlike diesel, hydrogen produces no emissions, making it ideal as an alternative fuel source, and with P.E.I.’s aggressive net-zero emissions goals, it seemed the right place to implement the new technology.
“We think it’s going to be part of the mix of getting to net zero,” said Isa. “We don’t think it’s going to be ultimately the only solution, but we do think it’s going to have a role to play.”
The electrolysers were purchased from Enapter, a Germany-based tech company for several million euros.
Vaitea Cowan, Enapter co-founder and head of communications, told SaltWire Network in a written statement the multicore systems have already been deployed to over 52 countries, and the results speak for themselves.
“We’re seeing direct customers come up with some amazing solutions in every sector imaginable,” said Cowan. “Green hydrogen is a truly versatile tool for solving decarbonization problems that involve replacing fossil fuels."
Enapter’s electrolysers are connected to solar and wind electricity, which are designed to run with renewables, meaning they adapt to their variability.
About 20 per cent of the world’s energy consumption is in the form of electricity. The remaining 80 per cent is met in the form of fossil fuels and gasses.
Green hydrogen may not be the ultimate solution, but it is a step in the right direction, said Cowan.
“While the world is making rapid progress in greening our electricity, we need to look towards our molecules as well,” she said.
Isa agrees.
“We don’t necessarily think people are going to be driving around in a hydrogen car, but as an alternative fuel in the industry, it has its space somewhere,” she said.
The electrolysers and multicore are set to arrive in the province in 2024. AKA has not yet disclosed how or where it intends to use the electrolysers, but they will be used in several future projects, said Isa.
“We think it’s going to be a big changer to be able to incorporate alternative fuels and displace diesel a bit.”