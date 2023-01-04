ST. MARY’S – Determined to clear its procedural decks before the holidays, council for the Municipality of the District of St. Mary’s passed several key committee recommendations during its last regular session on Dec. 12.
Reports from the land development committee (Oct. 24), fire services committee (Dec. 8) and two committee of the whole meetings (Nov. 16 and Dec. 8) – as well as reports from outside committees, Eastern Region Solid Waste Management and the Guysborough Adult Learning Association — framed the agenda.
Following its approval of a new municipal planning strategy and land-use bylaw, council agreed to formalize its land development committee meetings to a monthly format in 2023.
In addition to approvals to participate in the provincial government’s new coastal flood line mapping project and to levy new user fees for electrical vehicle charging in the municipality, council signed off on committee of the whole endorsements of St. Mary’s new recreational master plan with “non-substantive changes,” including removing the five-year timeline.
Council approved a recommendation by the fire services committee that the municipality pay Workers Compensation Board premiums for any municipality-registered volunteer fire departments in full without reimbursement from the departments, and received outside committee reports with no questions.
The next regular meeting of council is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 9, at the Port Bickerton Community Centre at 7 p.m. Committee of the whole meetings will take place Wednesdays, Jan. 4 and 18, at 4 p.m. at council chambers in Sherbrooke. Agendas, minutes and audio files will be made available at www.saint-marys.ca.