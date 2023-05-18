When drivers around town get on the roads and head out this morning, they are very likely to run into roving bands of schoolkids, teachers and Peacekeepers in an effort to get drivers to be safer on the roads and at stop signs, the organizer of the event said.
“It’s going to a be a great event and we are hoping to draw awareness to a safety issue,” said May Kahnawake Stop organizer Timmy Norton. “This isn’t a way to just give out tickets.”
The May Kahnawake Stop event is back after an eight-year layoff – it was first launched in 2014 and the last edition was held in 2015 – and it’s just in time because driving habits in the community have become a problem and a safety concern, Norton said.
“It’s a massive safety issue,” he said. “I still hear from people that stop signs are a Quebec law and we don’t have to obey Quebec laws here. It’s not true, it’s extremely dangerous and we don’t want anyone to get hurt because drivers are blowing through stop signs.”
This morning’s event will feature schoolkids, Peacekeepers and members of the Mohawk Council of Kahnawake at stop signs encouraging drivers to come to a full and complete stop at stop signs in and around the community from 8 a.m. to noon.
Peacekeepers spokesman Public Relations Specialist Kyle Zachary confirmed the Peacekeepers would be on the road in and around the community.
“We will have extra officers on the road and various intersections and we will be enforcing the stop sign laws,” he said.
The fine for running a stop sign is $267.
Zachary said the Peacekeepers have also noticed a trend of ‘New York-style’ stops, where drivers simply slow down and roll through an intersection, which can cut reaction time in half.
“The law on the books says you have to immobilize your wheels for a count of three to give you time to look in both directions. When drivers don’t come to a full stop, it cuts that reaction time by half and that’s a safety concern,” he said. “We issue stop sign tickets quite often.”