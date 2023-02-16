Starting March 1, 2023, Lake Country Co-op will be eliminating single-use plastic bags from checkouts at all Lake Country Co-op locations. When the City of Prince Albert committed to a ban on single-use plastic bags at retail checkouts, Lake Country Co-op complied and rolled out a variety of reusable options and reintroduced paper bags. Rural locations were given the option to continue to provide plastic bags at checkouts or switch to reusable ones. As of March 1st, the option to opt out of the switch to reusable shopping bags will no longer be available.
A statement from Lake Country Co-op reads, “We are committed to ensuring the sustainability of our communities for generations to come. In 2022, together with FCL, we signed the Canada Plastic Pact (CPP). The CPP has set clear, actionable targets, one being that businesses take measures to eliminate unnecessary plastic packaging.”
“Sustainability is a key opportunity for Lake Country Co-op and our future. We are committed to ensuring the sustainability of our communities for generations to come. Sustainable practices help us make better decisions for our members, customers, team members, and partners, ensuring the long-term success of our company. We are proud of the actions we have taken to address our role in sustainable development and look forward to continued progress in the year ahead.”
Customers understandably have many questions, not the least of which is how they will ‘bag up’ fresh produce. Lake Country Co-op says there will still be plastic single-use bags available for fresh produce, but customers are strongly encouraged to purchase the special Co-op Gold Mesh Re-usable Produce Bags, which have been designed to work with the weight scales at the checkouts.
Online grocery orders will be packed in paper grocery bags.
The argument against the removal of plastic shopping bags always seems to return to the statement that they can be reused for other things, for example when cleaning litter boxes. The truth remains, however, that regardless of potential secondary uses for plastic shopping bags, they still end up in landfills more quickly than any other reusable alternative. In the future, all single-use plastic bags are targeted to be replaced by reusable, recyclable or compostable options.
Lake Country Co-op together with over 160 local Co-ops across Western Canada, signed the Canada Plastics Pact with Federated Co-operatives Ltd. By signing this Pact, Lake Country Co-op committed to four targets by 2025: taking measures to eliminate problematic or unnecessary plastic packaging, exclusively utilizing plastic packaging that is designed to be reusable, recyclable or compostable, ensuring that 50% of plastic packaging is effectively recycled or composted, and ensuring that 30% of recycled content across all plastic packaging.
Reusable options include the Co-op Love Local large and small reusable bags, Co-op Love Local medium reusable box bag, Co-op Love Local reusable thermal box, Co-op canvas Saskatchewan bag, paper bags, Co-op t-shirt bag, Co-op extra large everyday bag, and the Co-op grocery red tote with web handles. While these options are all available through Lake Country Co-op, individual local Co-op’s may not have all options in stock, and customers are encouraged to talk to their local Team Leader to see if a particular reusable option can be brought in.