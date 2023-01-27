BRUCE COUNTY – The county is looking at an overall budget increase of 10.57 per cent, following the presentation of the preliminary budget report on Jan. 12, and the initial budget meeting on Jan. 19.
Edward Henley, director of corporate services, presented some options for council to consider and discuss at a future budget meeting, that could reduce the numbers.
Most members of council agreed with the recommendation that discussion be deferred to the next meeting.
Warden Chris Peabody commented that a budget of seven or eight per cent would be one that most councillors expect.
“To come in at four per cent… would be reckless,” he said. “We’re on the right path.”
The budget presentation began Jan. 12, with what CAO Derrick Thomson described as a preliminary report that “sets the stage” for budget discussions.
The goal of the budget is to “strengthen the foundation of our core services” and to foster “fiscal sustainability” through building reserves, he said.
“The county has very large assets,” he said, noting that “the bridges we’re replacing are $10 million a shot… that takes planning.”
The pre-budget report stressed that tax increases at or below the Consumer Price Index inflation are “actually cuts.” Increases in reserve balances have not kept pace with increases in expenditures over the years, with reserves used as a way to reduce levy increases.
The draft budget presented Jan. 19 provided details, department by department, on what’s needed to fulfill the county’s stated goal of fiscal sustainability.
Bruce County uses a five-year budget package. Only the 2023 budget will be approved, with the 2024-2027 budgets remaining a forecast. The purpose of the five-year forecast is to “flatten” long-term levy increases.
Budget pressures for 2023 include an inflation rate of about seven per cent, an increase in construction costs of 14 per cent, and an effort to eliminate the infrastructure deficit over 15 years.