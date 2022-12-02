My father built that house in 1925. It was there 1925 to 1955. They took it away for the Seaway in 55’. They took those houses away, destroyed them, just like they did near Russia. Same thing. They set a bomb and they took all the people and they threw them out of there, out of the islands. The Canadian government did that.
They took all those houses over there, they bulldozed them, they set them on fire.
At the time that it happened, we didn’t have the officials like they have today. The men who were elected to be in the council office, they weren’t getting paid and they were all working. Today, the government gives them money to stay here and settle everything down.
Those days, you had no resources, any help, nothing. Everybody was brainwashed by the catholic church. They were all brainwashed. The government paid the church to brainwash the Natives.
Whatever the government did to you, you accepted. Now today, you’ve got the warriors. If that happened today, they’d come here, the warriors would pick up the gun and fight.
Rake’níha wahatenonhsón:ni’ thí:ken 1925 shiiohserò:ten’. Tho tkanonhsó:tahkwe’ 1925 tsi niió:re 1955 shiiohserahsé:ta’s. É:ren wahatihá:wihte’ né: tsi kana’tsheratátie’ 55 shiiohserá:te. É:ren wahatihá:wihte’ thí:ken kanonhsa’shòn:’a, wahatirihwéntho’, kwah sha’té:ioht tsi nahatí:iere’ ákta Russia. Akwáh ne shá:ka. Wahatiweiennén:ta’ne’ ne wattatákwas nok iahonwatiia’ténhawe’ ne onkwe’shòn:’a tánon’ iahonwatiia’tón:ti’ ne tho, né:ne tsi tkawè:note.
Koráhneha rakó:ra tho nahá:iere’.
Wahatihá:wihte’ thí:ken ísi’ tkanonhsó:ton, wahatinonhsié:nenhte’, wahatitsiró:ten’ ne kanonhsa’shòn:’a. Tsi nikahá:wi tho na’á:wen’ne’, iah teiontionkwe’taién:tahkwe’ ne iakoterihón:ton tsi ní:ioht nòn:wa wenhniserá:te. Tsi nihá:ti ronnón:kwe ronwatihsenniniòn:ton ne tsi thatitsenhaientáhkhwa’, iah tehonwatikaria’kihátiehkwe’ tánon’ akwé:kon rotiió’tehkwe’.
Nòn:wa, rakó:ra shakohwistá:wis ne kèn:’en ahonnè:sheke’ tánon’ ne ón:kwe ia’taonsaiakaonhnhaién:ta’ne’.
Eh tho shikahá:wi, iah tekaienwa’sehtsheraién:tahkwe’, iah othé:nen. Tsik ónhka ronwati’nikonhrotákwen ne Tehatiiahsonthà:ke. Akwé:kon ronwati’nikonhrotákwen. Rakó:ra wahshakokária’khse’ nononhsatokénhti ahonwati’nikonhrotá:ko’ ne onkwehón:we.
Tsi ki’ nahò:ten’ nahiaié:ra’se’ ne rakó:ra, wahsié:na’. Ó:nen nòn:wa, ionkwè:taien ne rotsiken’rakéhte. Tóka’ eh naiawèn:’en nòn:wa, kèn:’en enthón:nehte’, tenhatihón:rahkwe’ tánon’ enhonterí:io’ ne rotisken’rakéhte.