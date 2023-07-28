BRUCE COUNTY – Claire Dodds, director of planning and development, presented a report on July 13 to the planning and development committee on the proposed provincial planning statement on natural heritage policies.
The committee approved the staff recommendation that the comments in the report be submitted to the province.
When the province released a proposed planning statement in April of this year that would bring together the provincial policy statement and Places to Grow plan into an integrated planning document, natural heritage policies were not included. The province stated these remained under review and would be proposed, with a consultation period, at a later date.
As of June 16, the province has updated the Environmental Registry of Ontario posting to include natural heritage policies.
Dodds told the committee that the province’s update on natural heritage has policies that are “very similar to the current PPS.”
There are two exceptions.
The first is, the definition of natural features and areas no longer includes “habitat of endangered species and threatened species.”
The second states the definition of “significant” is revised regarding wetlands, coastal wetlands and areas of natural and scientific interest, to remove reference to the “role of the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry in determining significance.”
The report presented by Dodds stated the natural heritage policies outlined in the PPS 2023 are “generally aligned with the work undertaken to date through the Plan the Bruce project.” Staff will continue finalizing mapping and review with municipal and Indigenous stakeholders prior to public engagement, after the province has finalized the planning statement.
Dodds also said that despite the province having announced it “would not proceed with the agricultural consent policies posted” in the draft PPS, the policies remain in the draft PPS document posted on June 16; no alternatives have been proposed as of the date of the report.
County Coun. Steve Hammell (Arran-Elderslie) commended Dodds on a “great report.” It will be forwarded to local municipalities.