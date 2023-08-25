At their Aug. 8 meeting, Carlow Mayo Township council heard a report from Community Fire Safety Officer/Community Emergency Management Coordinator Allen Musclow, recommending that the township switch from their current fire dispatcher to another one in St. Catharines for improved fire service response. Council voted to approve Musclow’s recommendation.
At the Aug. 8 council meeting, Mayor Randy Wallace read out the motion for council to accept Musclow’s recommendation to change their 911 dispatch and emergency communication services, and execute an agreement between Carlow Mayo and the City of St. Catharines to provide emergency communication services and 911 dispatch until Dec. 31, 2037.
Jenny Snider, CAO/clerk-deputy treasurer, asked if council had any questions or comments, and asked Musclow to speak on this issue for council’s clarification. He told them that they were currently with Northern 911, but when calling for fire services, it went to another part of their network and was transferred to Belleville, who were telling people there were no fire departments to respond.
“So, we had a grass fire a couple of months ago, and it pinged off a cell tower in Bancroft and went to Belleville and they told the people that called there’s no fire department. We had the capacity to deal with that if we’d been notified. So, [Hastings] County as a whole is going with St. Catharines so this would eliminate any issues and it would go to the same dispatch centre and they’d have instructions on what to do,” he says.
Musclow said in his report that they’d need to give 90 days written notice to Northern 911 to terminate the contract and were looking to get the new contract with St. Catharines up and running by Jan. 1, 2024 at the latest.
Carlow Mayo Township does not have its own fire department, but does have a Municipal Fire Management Agreement with the Ministry of Northern Development, Natural Resources and Forestry, so any calls for a fire are directed to 911 and the appropriate fire services will be dispatched to take care of it. According to Musclow’s report, there are currently agreements in place with Bancroft Fire Department for auto extraction for all of Carlow Mayo and an agreement for fire suppression for their two schools.
Musclow said that the City of St. Catharines’ 2024 rates were a little cheaper than the 2023 rates they were paying and they also had a fixed 15-year rate plan outlining any increases over that time. According to Musclow’s report, the 2023 rate with Northern 911 is $2130.84 plus taxes and those fees and charges may change at any time. The 2024 rate for St. Catherines is $2080 plus taxes and over the next 15 years, the rate would rise by no more than four per cent per year initially and only 2.5 per cent in later years. This new arrangement with St. Catharines would also more efficiently notify the Bancroft Fire Department and the MNDMNRF.
“We’re not being alerted and we’re paying for a service we’re not getting,” he says.
After a brief discussion, council was in firm agreement with Musclow’s recommendation and voted to go with the City of St. Catharines 911 dispatch going forward.
As Musclow told council on Aug. 8, he reiterated to The Bancroft Times on Aug. 17 that St. Catharines Fire Services is next generation 911 compliant, which enhances emergency services by creating a faster, more resilient system that allows digital information (voice, photos, videos, text messages) to flow seamlessly to the public through the 911 network.
“Entering into an agreement with St. Catharines Fire Services will ensure that there are no hiccups between fire service agreements. Our fire service partners have also entered into an agreement with St. Catharines Fire Services, thus creating a faster notification time to fire service partners and eliminating any unnecessary steps in the 911 system. In an emergency, every second counts, and any delay could be life threatening. We are working with St. Catharines Fire Services, Northern 911, Hastings County 911 coordinator, fire service partners and Bell Canada on this transition,” he says. “The Township of Carlow Mayo will be transitioning later this year and expecting no disruption in 911 services due to this transition.”