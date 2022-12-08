Eganville – A cat and dog food drive will be held in Bonnechere Valley Township ith donations accepted at the municipal office.
There will be a small, decorated Christmas Tree at the township office with pictures of dogs and cats on it, so people can take one and then drop off food for the animals. It is like a Christmas Tree Toy drive which has been popular as a community outreach for many years.
The impetus for the drive came from Lesa Belaire of Whiskers and Alley Cats. She asked for a tree for donations of food and supplies such as totes to make insulated outdoor shelters.
“We have quite a few kitties from the community still needing help,” she noted.
When CAO Annette Gilchrist brought the request to council Tuesday, she suggested adding the option of giving dog food as well which could go to the Bonnechere Valley Dog Shelter.
The tree will be set up at the township office and should be ready later this week, but donations can be dropped off any time.
Councillor Tracey Sanderson suggested donations could also be received during the Santa Claus Parade this weekend. The Rotary Club is already collecting donations for the food bank, so this would be one more opportunity to give.