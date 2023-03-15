ST. MARY’S – Staff at the Municipality of District of St. Mary’s are crunching numbers and looking at all options to balance the books in time for the next fiscal year, beginning in April.
Referring to changes council instructed the finance department to make to the first draft of the 2023-24 municipal operating and capital budget in February, director Marian Fraser told the March 8 committee of the whole meeting, “Under the general operating revenue, there was no increase in the tax rate.”
Meanwhile, she said, “We have increased the street light rate [to] generate approximately $9,000 [to] offset the increased expenditure [on that function]. We have increased the solid waste area rate to generate $22,088 in revenue to offset the universal collections contract and fuel adjustment clause. And, finally, we increased the sewer rate [to generate] an increase of under $2,000 for [the utility].”
On the expense side, she said, “The swim program has been removed [producing] a decrease of $2,852… We found an additional $8,500 in adjustments over the whole operating budget to try to offset a $12,000 [increase in insurance premiums].” She also noted that a one per cent decrease in the cost of living built into municipal honorariums and salaries — from four per cent to three per cent — would save approximately $7,500.
With these and other measures, the second budget draft showed a projected deficit of $51,605 for fiscal 2023-24, down from approximately $80,000 reported in the first round last month.
“That’s no increase in taxes, and without any additional changes,” Fraser said, noting that she would present a third draft, including further budget trimming options, “in a couple of weeks.”