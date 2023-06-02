The name of the new Carrot River school, new attendance boundaries for Arborfield, and the provincial education strategy were some of the items discussed by the North East School Division’s board of education.
The meeting took place on May 30 board meeting
Stacy Lair, director of education, spoke with SASKTODAY.ca about the drawing out of the new boundaries for Arborfield and area. The NESD is currently advertising the intent to change school attendance area boundaries to the public.
At the beginning of the 2023-24 school year, the attendance area for the Arborfield School will be allotted to the Carrot River and Tisdale attendance for Grades 7 – 12. You can find the map on the NESD website's (warning .pdf).
Lair said families who will be impacted by these changes have already been contacted and are in communication with the NESD. Families who will be affected or may be affected in the future have until June 13 to submit written concerns or requests to alter their preferred school boundary catchment area to be included to the board.
Written submission can be sent to the NESD office at 402 Main Street, Box 6000, Melfort, SK, S0E 0E0. Those wishing to be a delegate at the June 20 board meeting can the division at 306-752-5741 by June 13. Those that want additional information can also contact the Transportation department at 306-873-4555.
Lair also discussed the possibility of the Arborfield School going to an alternate schedule that would mirror White Fox School, which would allow the elementary and secondary students to use the same buses. This would add approximately 20 minutes during a school day, to allow for a shorter school year. A survey has been sent out and this has yet to be determined.
Another topic of discussion at the board meeting was the name of the new Carrot River School. Arborfield School, Carrot River Junior Senior High School, and Carrot River Elementary School’s Community Councils were each to submit recommendations to the board.
The names under considerations were: Pasquia School, Big Bert School, Carrot River Valley School and Carrot River Composite School.
Lair said a press release announcing the school’s chosen name will be released shortly.
As per the School Divisions Administration Regulations, the board must develop and adopt an implementation plan respecting the closure of the school or the discontinuance of one or more grades taught in a school.
A draft plan was created by Arborfield and Carrot River school administrators, manager of transportation and the Director. Meetings were held May 4, 5, 10 and 11 with both Arborfield and Carrot River parents to gather, share and engage families in this plan. The goal of the plan is to have the Grade 7 – 12 students feel welcome and comfortable in their new school environment.
The board endorsed the initial priority actions and milestones for the long-term provincial education plan to 2030 with implementation dependent on funding. Lair said the priority actions and milestones are: Improve student outcomes through effective assessment practices that guide and strengthen responsive instruction, enhance opportunities for learners and families and support transitions as learners enter and progress through school to graduation and determine a life pathway, enrich and enhance mental health and well-being capacity in students, actualize the vision and goals of inspiring success Pre K-12 First Nations and Metis Education Policy Framework. This framework can be found online at found on the province's website.
The Board approved the preventative maintenance and renewal plan for the fiscal years 2023-24, 2024-25, 2025-26, 2026-27. Tisdale Middle and Secondary School and LP Miller will both have roof sections replaced at a cost of $1,125,000 for TMSS and $1,200,000 for LP Miller.