Oliver Paipoonge, Ont. — Veteran Coun. Allan Vis, a former reeve for Oliver Township, has watched as Oliver and Paipoonge merged in 1998 and all he’s seen is growth.
The four-term Municipality of Oliver Paipoonge incumbent councillor saw growth during his dairy farm days in Murillo and now sees the community about to explode.
“If people think back a bit, our growth has been unbelievable,” said Vis, who was a longtime member of the Ontario Dairy Herd Improvement Corporation board. “This year, we’ve had $15 million worth of building permits. The previous three years to that, it was over $10 million in building permits. That tells you you’re going to have more people, you’re going to have more businesses, so you have to have planning.
“We have a diversified municipality. We have agriculture. You’ve got to leave agriculture where agriculture is because as soon as the country doesn’t have agriculture, guess what, just look around the world, people starve to death. We’ve got to really protect agriculture.
“We have beautiful residential areas. People like rural areas. We must keep commercial and industrial away from residential areas.
“If you make a mistake in planning, it comes to bite you for years to come and you can’t change it.”
Vis is also a big proponent of improving the volunteer fire department and increasing policing due to the municipality’s surge in development.
Growth has also taken place on the councillor ballot with seven candidates contending for four councillor positions and Vis couldn’t be happier about that.
“That’s healthy,” Vis said. “There’s absolutely nothing wrong with people wanting to run. That shows there’s interest in our municipality, which is great to see. I think it’s a wonderful thing because people have taken some interest in it. . . . Get some interest. Get people involved. I think that’s so important.”
Vis and Bernie Kamphof are the only incumbents running for councillor on the Oliver Paipoonge ballot along with hopefuls Rick Baraniuk, Dan Calvert, James Cassan, Donna Peacock and Sabrina Ree.
Current councillors Rick Potter and Brandon Postuma are vying for the mayor’s chair against current Oliver Paipoonge Mayor Lucy Kloosterhuis.
Municipal elections are less than a month away on Oct. 24.