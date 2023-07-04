Thunder Bay, Ont. — Michelle Rosetta Hamer knows her fight against a large corporation with $31 billion in assets seems futile. People often tell her so.
But she says her ongoing battle with Hydro One persists because she feels she doesn’t have a choice.
The company’s massive Waasigan transmission line project, if approved, would slice right through her 112-acre Kaministiquia property near Thunder Bay, using a space of land Hamer claims is equivalent to two football fields.
“We have nothing to lose,” Rosetta Hamer said Monday. “The line will take everything away from us, and leave us with so much crap.”
She added: “People ask me why I keep fighting? Well, if you don’t fight, you don’t have a chance.”
The deadline to comment on Hydro One’s draft Environmental Assessment report for its Waasigan project is Friday at 4 p.m.
The proposed high-voltage line, which will be capable of transmitting 350 megawatts of electricity, is to consist of a double-circuit, 230-kilovolt (kV) power line between Shuniah and Atikokan, and a single-circuit 230-kV line between Atikokan and Dryden.
The project is being touted by its supporters as “the backbone for attracting economic investment to the region, supporting mining, forestry and electrification.”
“Demand for electricity in the region is expected to grow 50-100 per cent over the next decade, driven by potential mining developments,” says a Hydro One backgrounder.
Hydro One hasn’t said yet how much it will cost to build the Waasigan line, but earlier pegged the development costs alone at nearly $70 million. The project is backed by nine First Nations that are potential investors.
Rosetta Hamer, who feels “bullied” by Hydro One, says there are about 15 other property owners along Waasigan’s proposed route who fear they’ll be shafted.
Property owners could take buyouts offering 75 per cent of market value, plus a 25-per-cent “bump-up,” as Rosetta Hamer put it.
The problem, Rosetta Hamer worries, is that “the evaluations on our properties are so low.”
For its part, Hydro One says it has been trying to “avoid residential areas as much as possible.”
“We’re committed to working with homeowners to understand the unique features of their property,” the utility says in a report. “Collaboratively, we will find a solution to ensure residents who want to stay in their homes can.”
Hydro One says it has heard from 1,400 “community members” who have given the utility feedback so far during the project’s ongoing consultation period.
On the whole, the utility maintains, the power line “will create no significant negative effects to the environment or communities.”
Rosetta Hamer said she worried about the potential impact of high-voltage transmission lines on waterways and arable land.
As far that goes, Hydro One refers to Health Canada, which “has found no conclusive evidence of adverse effects caused by EMF (electric and magnetic field) exposure from transmission lines, when located just outside the boundaries of transmission line corridors.”
More information about the project is available online at HydroOne.com/waasigan.